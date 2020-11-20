KTET 2020 Registration begins @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Get Direct Link to Apply Online; Download Kerala TET Dec Notification PDF

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Notification 2020 on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in to conduct the December edition of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 examination for KTET I, II, III and IV. The KTET 2020 Registration and Application process have begun already. Candidates who want to appear for the Kerala TET 2020 exam can apply online now on the direct link shared below along with the important details of the KTET Notification such as important dates, application process, exam date and schedule.

The KTET exam is conducted twice in a year. The exam is conducted in four separate shifts for different levels - KTET Category I, KTET Category II, KTET Category III and KTET Category IV. The KTET Category 1 exam is for Lower Primary Teachers; KTET Category 2 is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 is for High School Teachers and KTET Category 4 is for Language Teachers (Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi), Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers. So, fill the Kerala TET application form carefully as per the category you want to appear for. The detailed application process is given below.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the KTET December 2020 exam:

KTET 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Online Application Process 19th November 2020 Last Date to submit Online Application form 27th November 2020 Last Date to take the Final Printout 28th November 2020 Release of KTET Admit Card 2020 19th December 2020 KTET Exam Date 2020 28th & 29th December 2020

KTET Notification 2020: Download PDF

The KTET December Notification 2020 has been released in a PDF Download format on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Notification contains all the details in the Malayalam language. Candidates can download the notification from the link mentioned below:

KTET 2020: Application Process

Follow the given steps to apply online for Kerala TET December 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "New Registration December 2020" link

Step 3: Complete Registration by filling the required details

Step 4: Fill the KTET application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned images in jpeg / jpg format of Photograph (150 X 200 pixel & size between 20 Kb to 30 Kb)

Step 6: Pay the examination fee

Step 7: Take the print out

KTET Exam Schedule 2020

Have a look at the detailed exam schedule for Kerala TET 2020 Examination for KTET Category I/II/III/IV: