KTET Answer Key 2020-2021 released @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Download PDF December Category 1 & 2 Keys

KTET Answer Key 2020 has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in for the Kerala TET 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared for the KTET December 2020 exam on 9th January and 17th January 2021 can download the KTET Answer Key 2020-2021 now by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download the answer keys of Category 1 and Category 2 in PDF file format. The Answer key is available for all the Codes 1/2/3/4/5.

The December edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 was held in different sessions. The KTET 2020 Category 1 & 2 exam were held on 9th January 2021 and KTET Category 3 & 4 exam were held on 17th January 2021. The Question Paper of the exam was framed in different sets. As of now, the board has released the answer keys of only category 1 and 2 papers. Download the answer keys by following the process given below:

How to download KTET Answer Key 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the Link stating Answer Key December 2020

Step 3: Click on Category 1/2

Step 4: Download PDF KTET Answer key 2020

KTET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF

Category Answer Key Category I Download PDF Category II Download PDF

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan organises the Kerala TET examination twice every year, once in February and once in December. The exam is held in four different sessions for four different categories. The KTET Category I is for the Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category II is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category III is for High School Teacher and KTET Category IV exam is for Physical Education Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers.

KTET Result 2020-2021

The KTET Result 2020 of the December edition is expected to release by the end of February 2021. Candidates should frequently visit the KTET website to get the latest updates on the answer key and result. Soon after the declaration of the result, the KTET February 2021 notification will release @ktet.kerala.gov.in.