KTET Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download Category 1,2, 3 and 4 PDF Here

KTET Answer Key 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan uploaded the answer key of the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) on its official website i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in on 03 and 04 December 2022. Candidates can download KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key on the official website which is ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET Answer Key Download Links:

Candidates can also submit the objection, against the answer key, within the given time period. The objection should be submitted offline.

KTET 2022 was conducted for Category 1 for classes 1st to 5th, Category 2 for classes 6th to 8th, Category 3 for classes 8th to 10th, and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

How to Download KTET Answer Key 2022 ?