KTET Result (OUT) 2022 @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Score Card Download Link

KTET Result 2022: Kerala Teacher Eligibility Result 2023 has been released at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

KTET Result 2022 Download: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) October 2022 on its official website i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download KTET Result Category 1 (1st to 5th Class), Category 2 (6th to 8th Class), Category 3 (8th to 10th Class)and Category 4 (Language Teachers) from the website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The candidates can download Kerala TET Result by selecting their category, Register Number and Date of Birth on the login page. KTET Result 2022 Link is provided in the article below.

Kerala Eligibility Test was conducted for Category 1, Category 2, for Category 3, and Category 4 on 03 and 04 December 2022.

KTET Score Card 2023

The candidates can check their individual marks on Kerala TET Score Card which is available on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The candidates can check the marks by clicking on the link given above.

KTET Result 2022: How to Download KTET Result ?



Step 1: Go to the official website of KTET i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Click Here’ given against‘KTET OCT 2022 RESULT PUBLISHED CLICK HERE’

Step 3: Download Kerala TET Marks 2022 using your details

Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future use

KTET Certificate Validity

It is to be noted that Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) certificate is valid for seven years.

KTET Qualifying Marks

The candidates will be considered qualified if they score mentioned scores.

Category Percentage General category 60% SC/ST/Other Backward Class, Physically Handicapped & Visually Impaired 55%

Candidates who have cleared Kerala TET October 2022 are eligible to apply for teaching posts for the schools of the state at the Lower Primary (LP), Upper Primary (UP), High School (HS), and Higher Secondary (HS) levels.