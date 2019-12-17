KVK Chomu Recruitment 2019 for Programme Assistant Post, Apply Till January 12

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu, Rajasthan has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Programme Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format within 30 days (12 January 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

All the candidates who have the Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application can apply for the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification. Apart from this, candidates should have perfection in Hindi & English Typing and Agriculture based data compilation.

Candidates should note that if they have 2 Year's Experience in the mentioned subjects will be given preference for the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Important Dates for Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification:

Last Date of Application: Within 30 days (12 January 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Vacancy Details for Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification:

Programme Assistant (Computer) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification:

Programme Assistant (Computer) -

Essential Qualification: Candidates should have the Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application.

Desirable Qualification: Master's Degree in Computer Science, Perfection in Hindi & English Typing and Agriculture based data compilation, Person having 2 Year's Experience will be given preference.

In a bid to know the details educational qualification for the post, you can check the notification link.

You May Also Read

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2019; Apply Online for Specialist Officer Posts

HAL, Bangalore Recruitment 2019-20 for Apprentice Posts

Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019 for PGT, TGT Posts



https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=kvk-chomu-recruitment-for-programme-assistant-post.pdf

http://jaipur1.kvk2.in/



How to Apply for Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chomu Job Notification:

Candidates can send their application with detailed bio-data with testimonials to-The President, Pragati Trust , 'Krishi Vigyan Kendra VPOTankarda, Tehsil-Chomu, District- Jaipur - 303702 (Rajasthan) alongwith D.D. of Rs. 1000/- in favour of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Chomu payable at Chomu. Application must reach within 30 days (13 January 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.