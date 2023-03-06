KVS Answer Key 2023 for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator OUT: Submit Objection at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Answer Key 2023 has been released at kvsangathan.nic.in. Get Direct Link to Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Answer Key for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Download Link Here.

KVS Answer Key 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer key on March 6. The answer key has been released along with KVS OMR Sheet. The KVS answer key has been released for the recruitment exam held for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Assistant Engineer (AE), Finance Officer (FO) and Hindi Translator. Candidates can download KVS PRT TGT TGT Answer Key and KVS Non-Teaching Answer Key from the official website -kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Answer Key Link and KVS Response Sheet has been also provided in this article. The candidates can download Kendriya Vidyalaya Answer Key from the link given below . They can also download attempted question papers available in their login.

KVS Answer Key Login Link 2023

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan conducted the written exam for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Non Teaching Posts from 12 February 2023 to 01 March 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download KVS Response Sheet, Answer Key, OMR Sheet etc. through the table given below:

KVS Answer Key Details KVS Answer Key Download Link KVS PRT Answer Key Download Link 2023 Click Here KVS PGT Answer Key Download Link 2023 Click Here KVS TGT Answer Key Download Link 2023 Click Here KVS AE Answer Key Download Link 2023 Click Here KVS FO Answer Key Download Link 2023 Click Here KVS Hindi Translator Answer Key Download Link 2023 Click Here

KVS Teaching and Non Teaching Answer Key 2023: Check Objection/Representation Details Here



The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer, mentioned in the answer key, may submit their challenge within the provided dates and process. The challenge on answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available in the table above. The last date to challenge KVS answer key 2023 is 9th March 2023 (upto 11.59 PM). The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted.

The candidates are also required to pay a prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged through Credit/Debit Card. The refund (if any) will be transferred in case of correct objections online only and to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If the challenge of the answer key is accepted i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The decision of the subject expert(s) on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

KVS Answer Key Overview 2023

Exam Authority Name Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Post Name Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), Assistant Engineer (AE), Finance Officer (FO) and Hindi Translator. KVS PRT Exam Date 21 February and 22 February and from 24 to 28 Februar KVS PGT Exam Date 16 to 20 Feb 2023 KVS TGT Exam Date 12 February 2023 to 14 February 2023 KVS Hindi Translator Exam Date 20 February 2023 KVS Answer Key Date 06 March 2023 KVS Answer Key Objection Last Date 09 March 2023

KVS Answer Key 2023: Check Steps to Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Answer Key 2023 ?

Candidates can download the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan from the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'The link to view/challenge answer keys of PGT, TGT, PRT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator.'

Step 3: It will redirect you to login page (cbseit.in/cbse/2023/kvskey3/) where you are required to enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download KVS PRT Answer Key, KVS PGT Answer Key, KVS TGT Answer Key, KVS FO Answer Key, KVS AE Answer Key and KVS HT Answer Key

The question paper link for the candidates of two centers where re-examination will be conducted is not shown in their login.

KVS Result 2023

The Sangathan will release the result of the exam after analyzing all the representations. Kendriya Vidyalaya Result will be announced in due course of time.