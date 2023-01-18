KVS Mock Test 2023 Released @kvsangathan.nic.in: Get Official Link to Attempt PGT/TGT/PRT Practice Paper

KVS Mock Test 2023 Official Link Released @kvsangathan.nic.in: Get the KVS Study Material Direct link, Login Credentials, Steps to Attempt the Mock Test, and related benefits for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2023 Teacher Recruitment Exam.

KVS Mock Test 2023 Official Link Released @kvsangathan.nic.in: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the KVS mock test link on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The authorities have released the mock test for the PGT/TGT/PRT posts. Candidates who have earlier applied for the examination can go through the mock test link to get an understanding of the layout and structure of the exam interface.

This KVS PGT/TGT/PRT mock test is released to make the candidates familiar with the revised exam pattern and makes them ready for the upcoming examination. The candidates are advised to attempt this mock test to test their readiness for the written examination. Nevertheless, the KVS mock test is merely a sample and the questions mentioned on it should not be confused to be important for the actual examination.

KVS has announced around 13,404 posts in the teaching and non-teaching profiles. As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the exam dates but the same is expected soon. Meanwhile, to help the students, the authorities have released the sample mock test prepared in collaboration with KVS industry experts. Here in this article, we have provided the direct link, benefits, and download steps to check the KVS PGT/TGT/PRT mock test.

How to Check KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Mock Test 2023?

The following steps will help one check the KVS PGT/TGT/PRT mock test from the official website.

Visit the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, move to the bottom section and click on the Announcement section KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Mock Test Official Link Next, scroll along the list, find and click on the KVS PGT/TGT/PRT mock test link - Click on the option to get login credentials, get your roll number, registration number, and pin number, and then click on the start exam option Login with your roll number, registration number, and pin number, and click on the login button Attempt the KVS mock test to get an understanding of the paper layout.

Benefits of Attempting the KVS Official Mock Test

It is the first time that the authorities have released the KVS mock test link for the test takers. Here are some of the benefits that the official mock test is going to offer the candidates:

It helps in getting an understanding of the exam interface, layout of the question paper, etc. KVS mock test should be attempted to be accustomed to the general instructions related to navigation of the question paper, edit an option, review or submitting the exam Using this mock test is of great help to soothe students’ anxiety related to the revised exam pattern, and format of the computer-based test Attempting KVS practice material helps in gaining an insight into the latest pattern adopted by the authorities The KVS study material is one of the important resources to strategize for the computer-based test.

KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Revised Exam Pattern 2023

The authorities have released the revised KVS PGT/TGT/PRT exam pattern for this year’s recruitment test. Candidates can go through the section below to understand the detailed exam pattern and some quick highlights.

The KVS PGT/TGT/PRT examination is going to be conducted online mode. For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and no negative marking is applicable for a wrong answer The questions asked in the exam will be multiple choice based

KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Parts Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration PART- I General English 10 10 3 hours (180 minutes) General Hindi 10 10 PART-II



General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 PART-III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 60 60 PART-IV Subject Concerned 80 80 Total 180 180

KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023

Parts Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration PART- I General English 10 10 3 hours (180 minutes) General Hindi 10 10 PART-II



General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 PART-III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 0 PART-IV Subject Concerned 100 100 Total 180 180

KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2023

Parts Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration PART- I General English 10 10 3 hours (180 minutes) General Hindi 10 10 PART-II



General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 PART-III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 0 PART-IV Subject Concerned 100 100 Total 180 180

Practicing mock test and previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam.

