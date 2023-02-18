KVS Non Teaching Admit Card 2023 Released: Download for AE, FO, JSA, Steno, ASO, SSA Here

KVS Non Teaching Admit Card 2023 has been released for the post of Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, .Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant

KVS Non Teaching Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya published the admit cards of the exam for the post of Finance Officer (FO), Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Stenographer Grade-II, Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA). Candidates can download KVS Admit Card 2023 from the website of Kendriya Vidyalaya. i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in

KV Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded using the application number, date of birth, and security pin in the login bar. KVS Non Teaching Admit Card is provided here.

KVS Non Teaching Admit Card Download - Click Here



How to Download KVS Non Teaching Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of KVS i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to download admit card for the post of PGT, HINDI TRANSLATOR, Primary Teacher and Non Teaching Posts - Direct Rectt 2022.’

Step 3: Go to ‘Click here to download admit card for the post of Non Teaching Posts’

Step 4: Enter the asked details

Step 5: Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2023

KVS has also released the admit cards for the Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts. They can download KVS PRT Admit Card by clicking on the link:

KVS PRT Admit Card Download Link