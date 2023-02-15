KVS PRT Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check Pre Admit Card Updates

KVS PRT Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is organizing the computer-based test for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT) on 21 February and 22 February 2023 and from 24 to 28 February 2023 at various centres. The candidates will be required to download KVS PRT Admit Card which is expected 2-3 days before the exam. Before, releasing the Admit Card, KVS will upload the exam date, city and time for the exam on its official website through KVS PRT Pre Admit Card on the official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.

The candidates can check the KVS PRT Pre Admit Card updates on the official website. Candidates can check login into the link below and check updates

KVS PRT Admit Card Login Link Click Here KVS PRT Pre Admit Card Link Soon

KVS PRT Admit Card Link Soon



KVS PRT Admit Card 2023 Date

KVS is expected to release the admit card on 19 February 2023. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same. The candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth.

How to Download KVS PRT Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the KVS

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card