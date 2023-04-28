KVS Non Teaching Result 2023 OUT for JSA, Steno and Finance Officer: Check Skill Test Details

KVS Non Teaching Result 2023 has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Check Direct Link to Download selection list for JSA, Steno and Finance Officer Posts and skill test details here.

KVS Non Teaching Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for Skill Test for various non-teaching posts including Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA), Steno Grade 2 and Finance Officer. Candidates who appeared in KVS Exam for these posts can download KVS JSA Result, KVS Steno Result and KVS Finance Officer Result by visiting the official website.

KVS JSA Result PDF Download Here KVS Steno Result PDF Download Here KVS FO Result PDF Download Here

KVS Skill Test 2023

The recruitment Agency i.e. CBSE will be conducting Skill test on May 13, 2023 for the post of Finance Officer, Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Secretariat Assistant to be filled through Direct

Recruitment in KVS against advertisement No. 15.

The shortlisted candidates may visit the link provided to check the City of Skill Test. The candidates can download the admit card for Skill Test 02 days before the examination.

KVS Skill Test City Link

KVS JSA Steno FO Cut-Off Marks

Post General OBC SC ST EWS OH VH HH EX-SM FO 104 100 93 - - - - 48 - Steno 91 87 86 79 86 80 75 - 58 JSA 106.2816 91.093 88.5302 84.2313 90.2336 86.6607 83.9843 72.7627 76.9291

How to Download KVS Result 2023 ?



Step 1: Go to the website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

Step 2: Click on ‘List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of Finance officer’ or ‘List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of Finance officer List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of Steno Grade - II’ or ‘List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of JSA.’

Step 3: Download KVS Non Teaching Result PDF

Step 4: Check Registration Number, Roll Number, Name of Candidate, Gender, Date of Birth, and Category of all the shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the result