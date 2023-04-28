KVS Non Teaching Result 2023 OUT for JSA, Steno and Finance Officer: Check Skill Test Details

KVS Non Teaching Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for Skill Test for various non-teaching posts including Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA), Steno Grade 2 and Finance Officer. Candidates who appeared in KVS Exam for these posts can download KVS JSA Result, KVS Steno Result and KVS Finance Officer Result by visiting the official website.
|KVS JSA Result PDF
|Download Here
|KVS Steno Result PDF
|Download Here
|KVS FO Result PDF
|Download Here
KVS Skill Test 2023
The recruitment Agency i.e. CBSE will be conducting Skill test on May 13, 2023 for the post of Finance Officer, Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Secretariat Assistant to be filled through Direct
Recruitment in KVS against advertisement No. 15.
The shortlisted candidates may visit the link provided to check the City of Skill Test. The candidates can download the admit card for Skill Test 02 days before the examination.
KVS JSA Steno FO Cut-Off Marks
|Post
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
EX-SM
|FO
|104
|100
|93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48
|-
|Steno
|91
|87
|86
|79
|86
|80
|75
|-
|58
|JSA
|106.2816
|91.093
|88.5302
|84.2313
|90.2336
|86.6607
|83.9843
|72.7627
|76.9291
How to Download KVS Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Go to the website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
Step 2: Click on ‘List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of Finance officer’ or ‘List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of Finance officer List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of Steno Grade - II’ or ‘List of shortlisted candidates for skill test to the post of JSA.’
Step 3: Download KVS Non Teaching Result PDF
Step 4: Check Registration Number, Roll Number, Name of Candidate, Gender, Date of Birth, and Category of all the shortlisted candidates
Step 5: Take the print out of the result