KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: PGT TGT PRT Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: Check out the KVS Teacher Salary along with the detailed roles & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy for the PGT, TGT & PRT Teaching posts.

KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) releases the KVS Teacher Salary & Pay Scale along with the official notification on the website. Candidates should be familiar with the KVS Teacher Job Profile to avoid any confusion at any stage of the selection process. Recently, the officials have invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Primary Teacher, PGT, TGT, PRT ( Music), etc., on their official website.

The KVS application window link is activated from 5th to 26th December 2022. All the eligible & interested candidates should submit the KVS Registration form before the last date to appear in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test. Check out this blog to get detailed information on the KVS PGT TGT PRT Salary including pay scale, allowances, and promotion policy.

KVS PGT/PRT/TGT Salary Structure and Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

The KVS PGT/TGT/PGT salary structure along with the pay scale is elaborated on below:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure (in X Category City) DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution Principal (Group A) 78800 - 209200 12 38 24 As Per KVS Rules Vice-Principal (Group A) 56100 - 177500 10 38 24 PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers 47600 - 151100 8 38 24 TGT's (Group B) Trained Graduate Teachers 44900 - 142400 7 38 24 Librarian (Group B) 44900 - 142400 7 38 24 PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 38 24

KVS PRT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for PRT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay 4200 Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 35400 Revised DA (38%) Rs 13, 452 House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) 8496 Transport Allowance 3600 + DA Total Approximate Gross Salary Rs 53, 800 (Approx)

KVS TGT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for TGT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below:

KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4600 Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 44900 Revised DA (38%) Rs 17062 House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) Rs 10,776 Transport Allowance 3600 + DA Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 66,884 (Approx) Total Approximate Net Salary 54000 to 56000

KVS PGT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for PGT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4800 Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 47600 Revised DA (38%) 18,088 House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) 11,424 Transport Allowance 3600 + DA Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 70,000 (Approx)

KVS Teacher Allowances & Benefits

The candidates selected for the KVS Teacher post will receive numerous perks & allowances as per their posting cities. The KVS Teacher allowances differ as per the cities. The list of PGT TGT PRT perks & allowances is shared below:

KVS Teacher House Rent Allowances & Travelling Allowances

The KVS Teacher HRA & TA for the different cities are tabulated below;

City Type HRA Travelling Allowances X 24% 3600 Y 16% 1800 Z 8% 900

List of Cities

Have a look at the cities that fall under X, Y, and Z categories as shared below;

CATEGORIES CITIES X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

KVS Teacher Dearness Allowances

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Cabinet Committee has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 38% with effect from 1st July 2022.

KVS Teacher Other Allowances

Along with the basic KVS Teacher Salary, the selected candidates will receive other allowances like job security, professional environment, and stability after joining the post.

KVS Teacher Job Profile 2022

The candidates selected for the KVS Teacher post will be expected to perform all the duties assigned to them from the date of joining the post. The KVS Teacher Job Profile for different posts are shared below:

Post Name KVS Teacher Job Profile PRT Primary Teachers Teach students from Class 1 to Class 5.

Prepare the school work as per the curriculum guidelines TGT- Trained Graduate Teachers Teach students up to 10th Standard.

Guiding students with competition and developing lesson plans under the supervision of HOD. PGT- Post Graduate Teachers Teach students up to 12th Standard.

Planning weekly assignments for the class and encouraging students to acquire new skills & knowledge in the specific subject.

KVS Teacher Promotion Policy & Career Growth

There is a huge scope for promotion & career growth for all the KVS Teachers at different levels. Candidates can be promoted to higher posts based on their performance in the in-house promotion exams, work performance, and the number of service years. Check out the KVS Promotion Policy for different posts shared below: