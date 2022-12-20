KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: PGT TGT PRT Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) releases the KVS Teacher Salary & Pay Scale along with the official notification on the website. Candidates should be familiar with the KVS Teacher Job Profile to avoid any confusion at any stage of the selection process. Recently, the officials have invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Primary Teacher, PGT, TGT, PRT ( Music), etc., on their official website.
The KVS application window link is activated from 5th to 26th December 2022. All the eligible & interested candidates should submit the KVS Registration form before the last date to appear in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test. Check out this blog to get detailed information on the KVS PGT TGT PRT Salary including pay scale, allowances, and promotion policy.
KVS PGT/PRT/TGT Salary Structure and Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
The KVS PGT/TGT/PGT salary structure along with the pay scale is elaborated on below:
|
KVS Staff Current Salary Structure (in X Category City)
|
DESIGNATION
|
PAY SCALE
(in Rs.)
|
LEVEL
|
% OF DA
|
% OF HRA
|
EPF Contribution
|
Principal (Group A)
|
78800 - 209200
|
12
|
38
|
24
|
As Per KVS Rules
|
Vice-Principal (Group A)
|
56100 - 177500
|
10
|
38
|
24
|
PGT's (Group B)
Post Graduate Teachers
|
47600 - 151100
|
8
|
38
|
24
|
TGT's (Group B)
Trained Graduate Teachers
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
38
|
24
|
Librarian (Group B)
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
38
|
24
|
PRT's (Group B)
Primary Teachers
|
35400 - 112400
|
6
|
38
|
24
KVS PRT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for PRT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below:
|
KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300 - 34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4200
|
Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
35400
|
Revised DA (38%)
|
Rs 13, 452
|
House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)
|
8496
|
Transport Allowance
|
3600 + DA
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary
|
Rs 53, 800 (Approx)
KVS TGT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for TGT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below:
|
KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300-34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4600
|
Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
44900
|
Revised DA (38%)
|
Rs 17062
|
House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)
|
Rs 10,776
|
Transport Allowance
|
3600 + DA
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
66,884 (Approx)
|
Total Approximate Net Salary
|
54000 to 56000
KVS PGT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for PGT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below
|
KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300-34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4800
|
Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
47600
|
Revised DA (38%)
|
18,088
|
House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)
|
11,424
|
Transport Allowance
|
3600 + DA
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
70,000 (Approx)
KVS Teacher Allowances & Benefits
The candidates selected for the KVS Teacher post will receive numerous perks & allowances as per their posting cities. The KVS Teacher allowances differ as per the cities. The list of PGT TGT PRT perks & allowances is shared below:
KVS Teacher House Rent Allowances & Travelling Allowances
The KVS Teacher HRA & TA for the different cities are tabulated below;
|
City Type
|
HRA
|
Travelling Allowances
|
X
|
24%
|
3600
|
Y
|
16%
|
1800
|
Z
|
8%
|
900
List of Cities
Have a look at the cities that fall under X, Y, and Z categories as shared below;
|
CATEGORIES
|
CITIES
|
X
(Population >= 50 Lakhs)
|
Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata
|
Y
(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)
|
Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur
|
Z
(Population < 5 Lakhs)
|
All other remaining cities
KVS Teacher Dearness Allowances
Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Cabinet Committee has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 38% with effect from 1st July 2022.
KVS Teacher Other Allowances
Along with the basic KVS Teacher Salary, the selected candidates will receive other allowances like job security, professional environment, and stability after joining the post.
KVS Teacher Job Profile 2022
The candidates selected for the KVS Teacher post will be expected to perform all the duties assigned to them from the date of joining the post. The KVS Teacher Job Profile for different posts are shared below:
|
Post Name
|
KVS Teacher Job Profile
|
PRT Primary Teachers
|
|
TGT- Trained Graduate Teachers
|
|
PGT- Post Graduate Teachers
|
KVS Teacher Promotion Policy & Career Growth
There is a huge scope for promotion & career growth for all the KVS Teachers at different levels. Candidates can be promoted to higher posts based on their performance in the in-house promotion exams, work performance, and the number of service years. Check out the KVS Promotion Policy for different posts shared below:
- PRT Teachers can be promoted to TGT/PGT posts based on their qualifications & performance in the promotion exam.
- TGT Teachers can be promoted to PGT posts and PGT Teachers can be promoted to Principal/Vice Principal posts based on their experience, qualification & performance in the promotion exam.