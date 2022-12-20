KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: PGT TGT PRT Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: Check out the KVS Teacher Salary along with the detailed roles & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy for the PGT, TGT & PRT Teaching posts.

KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) releases the KVS Teacher Salary & Pay Scale along with the official notification on the website. Candidates should be familiar with the KVS Teacher Job Profile to avoid any confusion at any stage of the selection process. Recently, the officials have invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Primary Teacher, PGT, TGT, PRT ( Music), etc., on their official website. 

The KVS application window link is activated from 5th to 26th December 2022. All the eligible & interested candidates should submit the KVS Registration form before the last date to appear in the written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test. Check out this blog to get detailed information on the KVS PGT TGT PRT Salary including pay scale, allowances, and promotion policy.

KVS PGT/PRT/TGT Salary Structure and Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

The KVS PGT/TGT/PGT salary structure along with the pay scale is elaborated on below:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure (in X Category City)

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

Principal (Group A)

78800 - 209200

12

38

24

As Per KVS Rules

Vice-Principal (Group A)

56100 - 177500

10

38

24

PGT's (Group B)

Post Graduate Teachers

47600 - 151100

8

38

24

TGT's (Group B)

Trained Graduate Teachers

44900 - 142400

7

38

24

Librarian (Group B)

44900 - 142400

7

38

24

PRT's (Group B)

Primary Teachers

35400 - 112400

6

38

24

KVS PRT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for PRT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300 - 34,800

Grade pay

4200

Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

35400

Revised DA (38%)

Rs 13, 452

House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)

8496

Transport Allowance

3600 + DA

Total Approximate Gross Salary

Rs 53, 800 (Approx)

KVS TGT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for TGT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below:

KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300-34,800

Grade pay

4600

Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

44900

Revised DA (38%)

Rs 17062

House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)

Rs 10,776

Transport Allowance

3600 + DA

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

66,884 (Approx)

Total Approximate Net Salary

54000 to 56000

KVS PGT Salary Structure & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Check out the KVS Teacher salary structure & pay scale for PGT post after the 7th Pay Commission shared below

 

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300-34,800

Grade pay

4800

Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

47600

Revised DA (38%)

18,088

House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)

11,424

Transport Allowance

3600 + DA

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

70,000 (Approx)

KVS Teacher Allowances & Benefits

The candidates selected for the KVS Teacher post will receive numerous perks & allowances as per their posting cities. The KVS Teacher allowances differ as per the cities. The list of PGT TGT PRT perks & allowances is shared below:

KVS Teacher House Rent Allowances & Travelling Allowances

The KVS Teacher HRA & TA for the different cities are tabulated below;

City Type

HRA

Travelling Allowances

X

24%

3600

Y

16%

1800

Z

8%

900

List of Cities

Have a look at the cities that fall under X, Y, and Z categories as shared below;

 

CATEGORIES

CITIES

X

(Population >= 50 Lakhs)

Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata

 

 

 

Y

(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)

Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

Z

(Population < 5 Lakhs)

All other remaining cities

KVS Teacher Dearness Allowances

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Cabinet Committee has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 38% with effect from 1st July 2022.

KVS Teacher Other Allowances

Along with the basic KVS Teacher Salary, the selected candidates will receive other allowances like job security, professional environment, and stability after joining the post.

KVS Teacher Job Profile 2022

The candidates selected for the KVS Teacher post will be expected to perform all the duties assigned to them from the date of joining the post. The KVS Teacher Job Profile for different posts are shared below:

Post Name

KVS Teacher Job Profile

PRT Primary Teachers
  • Teach students from Class 1 to Class 5. 
  • Prepare the school work as per the curriculum guidelines

TGT- Trained Graduate Teachers
  • Teach students up to 10th Standard. 
  • Guiding students with competition and developing lesson plans under the supervision of HOD.

PGT- Post Graduate Teachers
  • Teach students up to 12th Standard. 
  • Planning weekly assignments for the class and encouraging students to acquire new skills & knowledge in the specific subject.

KVS Teacher Promotion Policy & Career Growth

There is a huge scope for promotion & career growth for all the KVS Teachers at different levels. Candidates can be promoted to higher posts based on their performance in the in-house promotion exams, work performance, and the number of service years. Check out the KVS Promotion Policy for different posts shared below:

  • PRT Teachers can be promoted to TGT/PGT posts based on their qualifications & performance in the promotion exam.
  • TGT Teachers can be promoted to PGT posts and PGT Teachers can be promoted to Principal/Vice Principal posts based on their experience, qualification & performance in the promotion exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pay scale for the KVS PRT post?

The pay scale for the KVS Primary Teachers post is Rs. 35400-112400/- (Level 6)

Q2. What is the pay scale for the KVS TGT post?

The pay scale for the KVS Trained Graduate Teacher post is 44900-142400/- (Level - 7)

Q3. What is the pay scale for the KVS PGT post?

The pay scale for the KVS Post Graduate Teacher post is Rs. 47600 - 151100/- (Level - 8)
