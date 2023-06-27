LIC ADO Final Result 2023 (OUT) at licindia.in: Check Download Link Here

LIC ADO Final Result 2023 has been released on June 27, 2093. Candidates can check the direct link to download ADO Call Letter in this article.

LIC ADO Final Result 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declared the LIC ADO Final Result 2023 at www.licindia.in. The examination official announced the LIC ADO Final Result on June 27. The LIC ADO Final Result 2023 has been also sent to the candidates' registered mail ids.

The LIC ADO result has been declared zone-wise containing the roll number of candidates selected for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts. The candidates who appeared in LIC ADO Interview can check below to download LIC ADO Phase 3 Result 2023 for their respective zones.

Based on the LIC ADO result candidates have been shortlisted for 9294 ADO vacancies based on their performance in Prelims, Mains, and Interviews. The zone-wise list of selected candidates for the LIC ADO 2023 exam to be released by LIC separately for each city and the direct links to download result pdfs will also be updated in the article below.





