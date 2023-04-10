LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Out licindia.in: Check Zone-Wise Merit List PDF, Mains Exam Date

LIC ADO Result 2023 Out: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 on its official website-licindia.in. Download region wise pdf here.

LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Result Released: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 on its official website-licindia.in. LIC conducted the prelims exam for Apprentice Development Officer posts on March 12, 2023. Now all wait is over for all those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for the 9394 vacancies of Apprentice Development Officer. You can download the LIC ADO Result 2023 from the official website of LIC-licindia.in.

The LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Examination was conducted for 9394 Apprentice Development Officer Vacancies.



Alternatively the direct link to download the LIC ADO Result 2023 is available here and you can download it directly after clicking the link.

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Download Link

You can download the prelims result for ADO posts after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC India -https://licindia.in/.

Step 2: Go to the bottom of the page and click on “Careers”.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23”

Step 4: Click on “RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 12.03.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF Apprentice Development Officer”.

Step 5: Download the pdf which is available on the home page

Step 6: Click on the region from which you have applied for and download the pdf .

The LIC ADO Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

What's Next After LIC ADO Result 2023

According to the selection process declared earlier by LIC, candidates qualified in the prelims exam for Apprentice Development Officer posts will have to appear in the mains exam round. Only those who have qualified in the prelims exam will get the chance to appear in the main exam.

LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023 Schedule

According to the short notice released, LIC will be conducting the LIC ADO Mains Exam on April 24, 2023. LIC will conduct the mains exam for all those who have declared qualified in the prelims exam for 9394 vacancies of Apprentice Development Officer.