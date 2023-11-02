LIC Assistant Previous Year Question Papers: Approach and Benefits

LIC Assistant Previous Year Question: Get the LIC Assistant's previous year questions, approach to attempt the questions and benefits of solving previous year questions. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level.

LIC Assistant Previous Year Question is a crucial tool to prepare effectively for the prelims/mains exam. Candidates aspiring for this banking exam must download and practice the LIC Assistant Previous Year Question Paper to fetch good marks in the exam. Regular practice of LIC Assistant previous year paper will help them understand the paper format, difficulty level and topics from which questions are asked in the exam.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducts prelims and mains exams to recruit eligible candidates for the Assistant post in LIC. There are endless benefits of solving LIC Assistant previous year question papers with solutions. It will allow them to build a robust exam strategy and identify the weak areas that require improvement.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the LIC Assistant previous year question papers for prelims and mains in English and Hindi. This will assist them to recognize their mistakes and boost their preparation level accordingly.

In this article, we shared the download link to the previous year's LIC Assistant question and the latest exam pattern.

LIC Assistant Previous Year Questions

Candidates should practice the LIC Assistant previous year question paper pdf to get familiar with the exam requirements. Solving LIC Assistant previous year paper will help aspirants understand topics asked in the papers along with the exam’s difficulty level and competition level over the past years.

As per the past 5 years' exam analysis, the questions were easy to moderate in the LIC Assistant previous year paper PDF download. Hence, practicing the LIC Assistant previous year questions will simplify their preparation. Candidates can enhance their preparation level by practicing unlimited questions from the LIC Assistant previous year papers. The direct link to download LIC Assistant previous year papers for prelims and mains in Hindi and English is shared below.

LIC Assistant Mains Previous Year Questions

Candidates should download and solve the LIC Assistant previous year's question papers PDF to get well-acquainted with various parameters. By reviewing their performance in the past papers, they will be able to strengthen their weak areas and strategize their exam preparation accordingly. Get the direct download link of LIC Assistant main previous year question papers PDF and important questions below:

Q1. The captain is very ________ of his football team.

A. Pride

B. Good

C. Eager

D. Proud

E. Strict

Answer: D

Q2. Raman is 50% more efficient than Suraj. In how many days can Raman alone complete the work if Suraj and Raman together can complete the work in 42 days.

A. 70 days

B. 60 days

C. 65 days

D. 55 days

E. 85 days

Answer: A

Q3. (119.87 + 99.13) ÷ 36.5 + √900 = √?

A. 8

B. 5

C. 9

D. 7

E. 6

Answer: E

Q4. Statements:

Some bats are cats.

Only a few bats are elephants.

No elephant is a pen.

Conclusions:

All elephants can be bats.

Some elephants are not pen.

A. If only the conclusion I follows

B. If only conclusion II follows

C. If either conclusion I or conclusion II follows

D. If both conclusions I and II follow

E. If neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: C

Q5. Aman has won a medal of (1)/ three million dollars which (2)/ has to be shared (3)/ between all his teammates. (4)/ No error (5)

A. 1

B. 2

C. 3

D. 4

E. 5

Answer: 4

Benefits of Solving LIC Assistant Previous Year Questions

Candidates must solve LIC Assistant Previous Year Question Papers to boost their preparation level. There are various advantages of practising LIC Assistant previous year papers as shared below:

Candidates should solve LIC Assistant previous year question paper regularly to understand question weightage, exam format, and topics asked in the exam.

Practising previous year papers will enhance their question-solving speed and help candidates maximise their scores in the exam.

Solving LIC Assistant question papers will help the aspirants avoid making any silly errors when solving the actual paper.

Regular practice of the LIC Assistant previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them revise the basic concepts and strengthen their weak areas.

How to Attempt LIC Assistant Previous Year Questions?

It is important to practice unlimited LIC Assistant previous year questions to get well-versed with the exam structure and maximise their scores in the exam. Candidates must remember certain points to solve LIC Assistant previous year question paper correctly:

Read the LIC Assistant previous year question thoroughly and then begin attempting questions.

Place a countdown clock to solve questions in the actual exam-like environment to understand the exam pressure.

Solve easy questions first and attempt the lengthy ones last in the LIC Assistant previous year's question papers.

Once the timer stops, one must verify the answers with the provisional key to determine their weakness and speed up their preparation accordingly.

LIC Assistant Previous Year Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the LIC Assistant previous year question paper was easy to moderate. The overall number of good attempts is 128-138. In brief, the difficulty level and the number of good attempts in the exam are as follows: Logical Reasoning (Easy to Moderate,35-37), Numerical Ability (Moderate, 25-27), Numerical Ability (Moderate, 25-27), General Awareness (Easy to Moderate, 28-30), and English Language (Easy to Moderate, 30-32).

Questions were asked from the data interpretation, arithmetic word problems, missing number series, and simplification in the numerical ability, whereas questions were asked in blood relation, syllogism, coding and decoding, direction sense, alphabet series, etc in the reasoning section.

LIC Assistant Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the LIC Assistant question paper syllabus and exam pattern to understand the paper format, question type, number of questions and the marking scheme followed by the officials. The LIC Assistant 2023 exam will be conducted in two stages, i.e. prelims and mains. Check the pattern of the LIC Assistant question paper for the prelims exam below:

The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam comprises objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.

There are three sections in the prelims exam, i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the prelim exam.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Section Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Duration SC/ST/PwBD Others 1 English Language/Hindi Language 30 30 English/Hindi 11 12 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 English/Hindi 13 14 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 English/Hindi 13 14 20 minutes

Related Articles,