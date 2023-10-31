LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit, Qualification and Nationality

LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India released LIC Assistant Eligibility 2023. To be eligible for the LIC Assistant post, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and must be between 18-30 years. Check the LIC Assistant age limit, educational qualification, nationality, etc.

LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India releases the LIC Assistant age limit and other eligibility requirements through official notification. The LIC Assistant official notification 2023 is expected to be released in October/November 2023. Every year, the officials invite online applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for Assistant posts in LIC.

Thus, candidates must ensure that they submit only correct and valid details regarding their age, qualification, etc. in the online application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature at any stage of the recruitment process. All the graduate aspirants who are at least 18 years old are eligible to apply online for the LIC Assistant recruitment process.

In this article, we have compiled complete details on the LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, qualification, etc.

LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

All interested candidates should verify the LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023 before filling out the online application form. Here is the major overview of the LIC Assistant Eligibility shared below for the reference of the candidates.

LIC Assistant Eligibility 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Life Insurance Corporation of India Post Assistant LIC Assistant Age Limit 18-30 years LIC Assistant Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree Number of Attempts No Information Given Experience No experience required

LIC Assistant Age Limit 2023

Candidates must be well-acquainted with the LIC Assistant Age Limit 2023 before applying for the post. They should not be below 18 years and above 30 years as of the prescribed date to be eligible for an assistant post in LIC. The minimum and maximum LIC Assistant Age Limit 2023 criteria are as follows.

LIC Assistant Age Limit 2023 Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 30 years

LIC Assistant Age Limit Relaxation 2023

Along with the LIC Assistant Age Limit, aspirants must also be familiar with age relaxation for different categories. There shall be relaxations in the upper age limit for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/Other Backward Community(OBC)/ Ex-Servicemen/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) /Confirmed LIC employees as per LIC Assistant Eligibility guidelines.

Category LIC Assistant Age Relaxation 2023 SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwBD (Gen) 10 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen Actual Period of service in the Defence Services plus 3 years subject to the maximum age limit of 45 years. (In the case of Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST/OBC, a maximum age limit of 50 years for SC/ST and 48 years for OBC is allowed). Confirmed LIC Employees Further Relaxation of 5 years

LIC Assistant Educational Qualification 2023

Before applying for this recruitment drive, aspirants must satisfy all the LIC Assistant eligibility criteria, including the educational qualification requirements. It is crucial to possess certain qualifications when filling out the application form for the Assistant post. Check the detailed LIC Assistant educational qualification given below.

Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3 pattern) in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institution

For Ex-Servicemen:

HSC (10+2+3 pattern): who have served a minimum of 10 years of service Matric: who has worked for at least 15 years of service Non-Matric: 15 years service+ Indian Army special certificate exam or corresponding examination in Air Force and Navy

LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023-Nationality

Besides the LIC Assistant age limit criteria, candidates should confirm their nationality before completing the online form. A candidate must be a citizen of India to be eligible for the Assistant post in LIC.

LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023-Scribe Details

The visually impaired aspirants and aspirants whose writing speed is adversely affected permanently for any specific reason can avail scribe facility at their cost during the online examination (Preliminary and Main). The following rules will be applicable to use the scribe facility.

The candidate must arrange their scribe at their own expense/cost.

The scribe arranged by the aspirant should not be a candidate for the same exam.

An individual acting as a scribe for one candidate cannot be a scribe for another candidate.

The scribe should not be a current/Ex-employee of LIC of India.

The scribe may be from any stream.

The aspirant and scribe must submit a suitable undertaking confirming that the scribe fulfils all the stipulated eligibility criteria for a scribe prescribed in the notification.

Candidates who use a scribe shall be eligible for compensatory time of 20 minutes for every hour of the exam or as otherwise stated.

LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023-Miscellaneous

Candidates must remember specific points regarding the LIC Assistant Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. Some of the important points are as follows.

Candidates must confirm that their educational qualifications shall be as per the prescribed educational qualifications prescribed in the advertisement and that they fulfil the above LIC Assistant eligibility criteria. No equivalent LIC Assistant educational qualification shall be considered eligible.

To avail of relaxation/reservation benefits, candidates must submit the Caste Certificates for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes, Certificate of Income and Asset Certificate for Economically Weaker Sections and Disability certificates for Persons with Disabilities as and when asked by the officials.

