List of Best Engineering Courses After 12th

Nowadays students' minds are tangled between some questions such as which are the best engineering course in Delhi-NCR? Is a bachelor's course in Engineering holds a rewarding career? How many job prospects are available for engineering graduates? The only answer is yes; engineering graduates have a bright career. Employment opportunities are getting high day by day. There is a massive demand for skilled engineers with innovative and energetic minds in the present times' technology-driven world. An aspirant should follow the most important points before starting their career journey in any field engineering. Students need to understand their area of interest, choice, demand of market and what they want to become in life.

Engineering is one of the rapidly growing and lucrative career domains, helping with advanced accelerating technology, innovations, and disruptive transformations. This is leading towards an impulsive hike in top engineering branches and their specializations. Bachelor of Technology /Engineering is one of the most challenging courses yet highly demanded career option today among the aspirants. Students can complete their engineering program in 4 years. These four years are divided into eight-semester, including an regular internship program.

List of Best Engineering Courses:

There are various streams in the engineering domain (like Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electornics& Electrical Engineering and so on) that students can pursue to achieve master in the particular fields. Moreover, some opportunities are high in demand than others and provide better employment opportunities for higher education and career options. Almost every engineering stream offers excellent career opportunities for students. Also, every engineering branch has a unique place in the world of possibilities. Let's look at the details such as career scope, fees, exam, syllabus, and course in the engineering domain.

Computer Science Engineering:

Computer Science Engineering is designed for aspirants interested in computer applications, software, and hardware, networking, cloud computing, Internet of Thing, Artificial and computational Intelligence. This program provides complete knowledge of various domains of computer engineering and their usability in suitable areas. Programming languages, software development, program and compiler design, software coding, and project management some of significant courses related to computer science engineering. The world's most reputed companies are hiring computer science engineers. Some of those companies include Microsoft, Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Amazon, Oracle, Cisco, Wipro, HCL, Accenture, Apple TCS, IBM, etc.

Electronics and Communication Engineering:

The domain of Electronics and Communication Engineering is planned for those interested in electronics and electrical circuits, signs and signal systems, digital gadgets, power electronics, etc. Some of the major responsibility for Electronics and Communication Engineers is to create and maintain electrical circuits, signs and signal systems, digital devices, power electronics, etc.

All the premium and reputed engineering colleges are offering mechanical engineering programs. Most of all, the industries require mechanical engineers in their company.

Students with a mechanical engineering degree can become Production Engineer, Quality Control Engineer, Industrial Drafting Specialist, CAD Specialist, and more. There are ample job opportunities available in this domain.

Mechanical Engineering:

Most of elite and reputed engineering institutions are offering mechanical engineering programs. Most of all, the industries require mechanical engineers in their company. Owing to this fact, the future prospects of Mechanical Engineering (ME) are considered quite bright in the country. Nikola Tesla, Rudolf Diesel, Karl Benz, and Henry Ford are Mechanical Engineering graduates!

Some of the major subjects taught in this branch include Fluid Mechanics, Theory of Machine, Material Science, Boilers, IC Engine, Machine Design, Product Design, Production Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Quality Engineering, Power Plant, Robotics, , Electrical Machine and more. Mechanical engineers execute their work in construction, automobile, aerospace, defence, rail and marine industries extensively. In addition, mechanical engineers are using computers in developing and analyzing designs, running simulations and testing the interaction of connected systems in a machine.

Students with a mechanical engineering degree can become Production Engineer, Quality Control Engineer, Industrial Drafting Specialist, CAD Specialist, Designers, and more. There are umpteen types ofjob opportunities available in all sectors for a mechanical engineer. Some of the premium recruiters of this domain are HAL, DRDO, BHEL, Panasonic, Mahindra, Indian Railways, ISRO, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motors, Hero Motors, Suzuki, and other automobile and aerospace industries

Civil Engineering:

Civil Engineers are expert and skilled professionals who not only deals with the construction of the various building but also assist with the design, planning, and maintenance of structures such as highways, bridges, tunnels, pathways and more. Successful completion of this b. tech in civil engineering degree offers a handful of employment opportunities to the graduates, such as Civil Engineer, Site Engineer, Planning Engineer, Site Supervisor, Consultant, etc. some of the most premium institutions who hire civil engineers include Some of the well-known recruiters include PWD, ONGC, NHAI, Indian Railways, L&T, Ports, Infrastructure firms, Essar, Reliance Industries and more.

