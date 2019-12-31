Search

Lucknow Metro Registration Last Date Today, Apply @lmrcl.com for 183 Asst Manager, PRA & Others Posts, Get Direct Apply Link Here

Dec 31, 2019 07:31 IST
LMRCL Recruitment 2019
Online Application for Lucknow Metro Recruitment 2019 for 183 vacancies is closing today. Interested candidates can can apply online on the official website of LMRC, lmrcl.com. Online application was started on 22 November 2019.

Candidates applying online for LMRCL 183 Posts Recruitment 2019-20 should note that they will be able to download their admit card from 10 January 2020 from the official website. However, the UPMRCL (LMRCL) will notify the exam date in due course.

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (LMRCL) or Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Public Relations Assistant and Others.

Important Dates:

  • Date of issue of notification: 20 November 2019
  • Online Registration will start: 22 November 2019
  • Application Fee to Be Paid Between: From 22 November 2019 to 23 December 2019
  • Last Date for Registration of Online Applications: 31 December 2019
  • Dates for Downloading Admit Cards 03 January 2020
  • Tentative Date of Written Examination (CBT): 13 January 2020

LMRCL Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Executive Category

  • Assistant Manager/ (Civil): 28 Posts
  • Assistant Manager/ (Electrical): 18 Posts
  • Assistant Manager/ (S&T): 8 Posts
  • Assistant Manager/ (Accounts): 6 Posts
  • Assistant Manager/ (HR): 2 Posts
  • Assistant Manager/ (Public Relations): 2 Posts

Non-Executive Category

  • Jr Engineer/(Civil) – 58 Posts
  • Jr Engineer/ (Electrical)- 40 Posts
  • Jr Engineer/(S&T) – 17  Posts
  • Public Relations Assistant – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager, Public Relations and Other Posts
Educational Qualification: 

Executive Category

  • Assistant Manager/ (Civil/Electrical/S&T) - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University.
  • Assistant Manager (Accounts): CA or ICWA from a Govt. recognized University.
  • Assistant Manager (HR): MBA (HR) or PGDM(HR) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University.
  • Assistant Manager (Public Relations): Master of Mass Communication and Journalism or Masters in Journalism or equivalent.

Non-Executive Category

  • Jr Engineer/(Civil/Electrical/S&T) – Three years Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University.
  • Public Relations Assistant – Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication & Journalism or in Journalism or equivalent.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Direct Link to Apply Online - Lucknow Metro Recruitment 2019

Official Website

How to apply for LMRC Recruitment 2019
Interested candidates can apply for LMRC Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 31 December 2019.

