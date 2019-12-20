Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 21 Parliamentary Reporter Posts, Apply by 28 January

Loksabha Recruitment 2020: Loksabha Secretariat has announced vacancies for the post of Parliamentary Reporter. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 January 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Loksabha Secretariat Recruitment 2020: 28 January 2020

Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Parliamentary Reporter – 21 Posts

Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Parliamentary Reporter Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University and having shorthand speed of 160 wpm in English/Hindi are eligible to apply for this post.

Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – The candidate applying for the post of Parliamentary Reporter must not be above 40 years. Candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as per government norms.

Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: Level 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix

Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Selection Process for Parliamentary Reporter Posts

The candidate will be selected for Parliamentary Reporter Posts on the basis of their performance in the written test and Personal Interview.

Loksabha Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Candidates willing to apply for Parliamentary Reporter Posts can apply by sending applications to the Recruitment Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 521, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001 on or before 28 January 2020. Candidates can check more details related to the post in the hyperlinked links.

