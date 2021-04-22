Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply

Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for recruitment to the various posts of Office Assistant, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant,  Scavenger/Sweeper/Sanitary Worker and other posts. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 8th pass qualification. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 22, 2021 10:14 IST
Madras High Court Recruitment 2021
Madras High Court Recruitment 2021

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: Good News for the Government Job Seekers! High Court of Madras Judicial Recruitment Cell is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of  Office Assistant, Scavenger, Sweeper, Sanitary Worker, Masalchi, Sweeper, Gardener, Watchman, Scavenger, Waterman & Waterwomen, Nightwatchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Nightwatchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Ariyalur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram (including Chengalpattu district), Kanniyakumari, KarurKrishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam (including Mayiladuthurai district) Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivagangai Thanjavur, The NilgirisTheni, Tirunelveli(including Tenkasi district)Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore (including Ranipet& Tirupattur districts), Villupuram (including Kallakurichi district), Virudhunagar.

Around 3557 vacancies will be recruited within Class-IV of the Special Rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service. The selection of the candidates will be purely on a merit basis. Applications for the aforementioned posts will be submitted through https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode viz., by post, courier, RPAD, e-mail, etc., will not be entertained under any circumstances or for any reasons. Candidates are advised to go through this advertisement to know about the eligibility, experience, selection and other posts.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Release Date: 18 April 2021
  • Last date for Registration, Payment of Registration Fee, submission of Online Application and for remittance of Examination Fee: 6 June 2021

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Office Assistant

1911

Watchman

496

Night watchman

185

Night watchman cum Masalchi

108

Sweeper

189

Masalchi

485

Sanitary Worker

110

Garderner

28

Copyist Attender

03

Waterman & Waterwomen

01

Office cum Full time watchman

01

Watchman cum Masalchi

15

Sweeper cum Cleaner

18

Scavenger/Sweeper

07

Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 8th pass and must be able to ride a bicycle. He must be able to read and write tamil Language. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to know more details.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • UR - 30 years
  • MBC & DC/BCM/BC  - 18 to 32 years
  • SC/ST & Widows-  18 to 35 years

Download Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021
For Registering and Applying online for the post notified in both the notifications, the applicants are required to visit https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in. Click the caption “Please click here for Registration, Login and Apply Online for various posts in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamil Nadu (Posts under special rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service)”. Then, Click at “Click here to apply” under the column “Notifications for various posts in the subordinate courts in T.N”. Select the Judicial District you want to Register and Apply. New users shall click “Registration”. (Already Registered Candidates shall click “Apply Online”). 

 

 

