Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: Good News for the Government Job Seekers! High Court of Madras Judicial Recruitment Cell is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Scavenger, Sweeper, Sanitary Worker, Masalchi, Sweeper, Gardener, Watchman, Scavenger, Waterman & Waterwomen, Nightwatchman-cum-Masalchi, Watchman-cum-Masalchi, Nightwatchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Ariyalur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram (including Chengalpattu district), Kanniyakumari, KarurKrishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam (including Mayiladuthurai district) Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivagangai Thanjavur, The NilgirisTheni, Tirunelveli(including Tenkasi district)Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore (including Ranipet& Tirupattur districts), Villupuram (including Kallakurichi district), Virudhunagar.

Around 3557 vacancies will be recruited within Class-IV of the Special Rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service. The selection of the candidates will be purely on a merit basis. Applications for the aforementioned posts will be submitted through https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode viz., by post, courier, RPAD, e-mail, etc., will not be entertained under any circumstances or for any reasons. Candidates are advised to go through this advertisement to know about the eligibility, experience, selection and other posts.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 18 April 2021

Last date for Registration, Payment of Registration Fee, submission of Online Application and for remittance of Examination Fee: 6 June 2021

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Office Assistant 1911 Watchman 496 Night watchman 185 Night watchman cum Masalchi 108 Sweeper 189 Masalchi 485 Sanitary Worker 110 Garderner 28 Copyist Attender 03 Waterman & Waterwomen 01 Office cum Full time watchman 01 Watchman cum Masalchi 15 Sweeper cum Cleaner 18 Scavenger/Sweeper 07

Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 8th pass and must be able to ride a bicycle. He must be able to read and write tamil Language. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to know more details.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

UR - 30 years

MBC & DC/BCM/BC - 18 to 32 years

SC/ST & Widows- 18 to 35 years

Download Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021

For Registering and Applying online for the post notified in both the notifications, the applicants are required to visit https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in. Click the caption “Please click here for Registration, Login and Apply Online for various posts in the Subordinate Courts in the state of Tamil Nadu (Posts under special rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service)”. Then, Click at “Click here to apply” under the column “Notifications for various posts in the subordinate courts in T.N”. Select the Judicial District you want to Register and Apply. New users shall click “Registration”. (Already Registered Candidates shall click “Apply Online”).