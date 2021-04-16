Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 for Account Assistance, JE & DGM Posts, Download Application Form @mahametro.org
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification out at mahametro.org for Account Assistance, Junior Engineer and Deputy General Manager Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has released the notification for Dy. General Manager, Jr. Engineer & Account Assistance Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3
|
2
|
Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – S1
|
02
|
Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1
|
02
|
Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4 (For Pune Metro Rail Project)
|
05
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 - CA/ICWA from Govt. recognised Institute/ University.
- Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project): 4 years engineering degree or 3 years engineering diploma in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecom branch from a Govt. recognized University/ Institution.
- Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project): 4 years engineering degree or 3 years engineering diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institution.
- Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4: B. Com degree from Govt. recognised Institute/ University.
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 - 45 years
- Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – 32 years
- Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project):32 years
- Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4: 32 years
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 - 70,000- 2,00,000/-
- Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – 33,000- 1,00,000/-
- Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project): 33,000- 1,00,000/-
- Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4: 25,000- 80,000/-
Download Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Maha Metro Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the “Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited”, First Floor, The Orion Building, Arjun Mansukhani Marg, Opp. St. Mira College, Koregoan Park, Pune-411 001 latest by 15 May 2021.