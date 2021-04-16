Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 for Account Assistance, JE & DGM Posts, Download Application Form @mahametro.org

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has released the notification for Dy. General Manager, Jr. Engineer & Account Assistance Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 2 Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – S1 02 Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 02 Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4 (For Pune Metro Rail Project) 05

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 - CA/ICWA from Govt. recognised Institute/ University.

Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project): 4 years engineering degree or 3 years engineering diploma in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecom branch from a Govt. recognized University/ Institution.

Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project): 4 years engineering degree or 3 years engineering diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institution.

Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4: B. Com degree from Govt. recognised Institute/ University.

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 - 45 years

Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – 32 years

Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project):32 years

Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4: 32 years

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary

Dy. General Manager (Finance)-E3 - 70,000- 2,00,000/-

Jr. Engineer (Signal & Telecom) – 33,000- 1,00,000/-

Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – S1 (For Pune Metro Rail Project): 33,000- 1,00,000/-

Account Assistance (Fin) – NS4: 25,000- 80,000/-

Download Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Maha Metro Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the “Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited”, First Floor, The Orion Building, Arjun Mansukhani Marg, Opp. St. Mira College, Koregoan Park, Pune-411 001 latest by 15 May 2021.