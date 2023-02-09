Maha TAIT Application Form 2023 Last Date Extended: Check New Apply Online Date & Other Details

Maha TAIT 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended has been extended by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune. Candidates can check the new dates from the official notification available on the website of MSCE i.e., www.mscepune.in For more details such as procedure to apply online, direct link to application form and to download the official notification candidates can refer to the article below.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune has extended the dates for Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha TAIT 2023). Candidates can download the official notification from the website of MSCE i.e., www.mscepune.in

The application process which was supposed to conclude today i.e., 8th February 2023 has now been extended to 12th February 2023. The admit cards for the Maha TAIT Exam will be made available from 15th February 2023. The MAHA TAIT Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from 22 February to 3rd March 2023.

Applicants aspiring to teach from class 1 to 5 must have passed D.T.Ed / D.Ed and cleared Maha TET or CTET. Whereas candidates applying to teach in class 5 to 8 should have completed Graduation and B.Ed. and must have cleared Maharashtra TET or CTET. Candidates applying for class 9 to 12 must have B.Ed. and should hold a postgraduate degree.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The applicants can also download the admit card by logging in to the Citizen app and selecting the recruitment portal link.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure to download the Admit Card. For detailed information candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to Download the Maha TAIT 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the regional website of MSCE i.e., www.mscepune.in At the home page, there will be a section named “MSCEP- Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT)- 2022- Registration starts from 31st Jan 2023. Click here to register.” At the new page there will be a link named “Click Here for New Registration.” The Maha TAIT application dashboard will appear. Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and date of birth Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply online for the Maha TAIT Exam

Click Here to apply for the Maha TAIT Exam 2023

The admit cards will be released soon. The candidates must not forget to take a hard copy of the application form and admit card for future reference. The candidates must carry a valid id proof before entering the venue and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them to the venue.

