MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Released @mpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Download : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 on its official website. The Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist test is scheduled to be held on 11 February 2023.
All those candidates who have qualified for the Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist test can download their Hall Ticket from the official website-mpsconline.gov.in.
However, the Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist test Hall Ticket can also be downloaded from the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023
As per the short notice released, the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist will be conducted on 11 February 2023.
Candidates who have qualified for the Paper 2 Clerk Typist test for Maharashtra Group C Services can download their Hall Ticket from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.
You can download the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process To Download: MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023
- Visit to the official website Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Online Website - mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Advt No 113/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist - regarding Admission Certificate - Announcement regarding Admission Certificate
- You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- You will get the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 in a new link.
- Download and save the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 for future reference.