JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Released @mpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group C Services  on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023
MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023

MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 Download : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 on its official website. The Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist test is scheduled to be held on 11 February 2023. 
All those candidates who have qualified for the Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist test can download their Hall Ticket from the official website-mpsconline.gov.in.

However, the Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist test Hall Ticket can also be downloaded from the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023

As per the short notice released, the  Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist will be conducted on 11 February 2023. 
Candidates who have qualified for the Paper 2 Clerk Typist test for Maharashtra Group C Services can download their Hall Ticket from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. 

You can download the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Process To Download: MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023

  1. Visit to the official website Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)  Online Website - mpsconline.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Advt No 113/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2022 Paper 2 Clerk Typist - regarding Admission Certificate - Announcement regarding Admission Certificate
  3. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  4. You will get the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023  in a new link.
  5. Download and save the MPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023  for future reference. 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next