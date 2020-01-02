Maha TET Admit Card 2020 Released @ mahatet.in: Download here; Check Maharashtra TET Schedule

Maha TET Admit Card 2020: Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2020 on its official website mahatet.in. Candidates appearing for the Mahatet 2020 exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website. The Maha TET Admit Card contains exam date and time, exam centre, candidate’s details such as name & roll number and important instructions to be followed on the day of examination. To download the Mahatet admit card candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below and get their cards now.

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 is a screening exam for candidates to fetch teaching job in Maharashtra schools. The Maharashtra TET exam will be held on 19 January 2020. Candidates need to carry the Mahatet hall ticket to the exam centre on the exam day. If you forget to carry the admit card, you will not be allowed to appear for the Maha TET exam 2020. Along with the admit card, candidates need to carry their photographs, original photo ID proof and its photocopy along with ballpoint pen.

So, download your admit card of Maha TET 2020 exam now and know your exam schedule:

Steps to get Maharashtra TET 2020 Admit Card

Downloading Maharashtra TET admit card is a no difficult process; follow the given step-wise procedure to get your admit card without any difficulty:

Step 1: Visit mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on admit card download link

Step 3: Enter Registration Number & Password

Step 4: Download admit card

Details mentioned on Maharashtra TET Admit Card 2020

Name of candidate; Roll Number; Date of birth; Personal details; Exam date and time; and Exam centre and address

Maha TET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Date Time Duration Maha TET Paper-I 19 January 2020 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM 2.30 hours Maha TET Paper-II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours

Important details of the Maha TET 2020

- Mahatet exam will be held in pen and paper mode, wherein candidates need to mark their answers in the OMR Sheet.

- Maha TET Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held on the same day in different sessions

- A total 150 questions will be asked in the Maharashtra TET exam and each question will be of 1 mark

- There will be no negative marking in the MahaTET exam

- Candidates need to obtain Maha TET Passing marks to get the certificate

- The Maha TET Result 2020 will be released on the basis of the Maha TET Answer Key 2020