MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Faculty Posts

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Notification Date: 23 December 2019
- Last date for submission of application: 10 January 2020
MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Principal – 1 Post
- Engineering Faculty – 1 Post
- IT Engineering Faculty – 1 Post
- HR & Soft Skills Faculty – 1 Post
- Finance Faculty – 1 Post
MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Principal – Candidate should have a Degree of M.Tech/ME. In Electrical Engineering.
- Engineering Faculty – Candidate should have a Degree of B.E. Electrical Engineering.
- IT Engineering Faculty – Candidate should have a Degree of B.E IT/Computer.
- HR & Soft Skills Faculty – Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree of MBA in HR.
- Finance Faculty – CA/ICWA.
MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Experience
- Principal – 5 years
- Engineering Faculty, IT Engineering Faculty, HR & Soft Skills Faculty, Finance Faculty – 3 years
MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Principal –Rs. 1,50,000/-
- Engineering Faculty, IT Engineering Faculty – Rs. 1,00,000/-
- HR & Soft Skills Faculty, Finance Faculty – Rs. 80, 000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Official Website
How to apply for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the office of the Chief General Manager (HR), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Prakashgad, 4th Floor, Prof. Anant Kanekar Marg, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051 on or before 10 January 2020. Candidates can check more required details in the provided links.
