MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Faculty Posts

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2020.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 23 December 2019

Last date for submission of application: 10 January 2020

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Principal – 1 Post

Engineering Faculty – 1 Post

IT Engineering Faculty – 1 Post

HR & Soft Skills Faculty – 1 Post

Finance Faculty – 1 Post

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal – Candidate should have a Degree of M.Tech/ME. In Electrical Engineering.

Engineering Faculty – Candidate should have a Degree of B.E. Electrical Engineering.

IT Engineering Faculty – Candidate should have a Degree of B.E IT/Computer.

HR & Soft Skills Faculty – Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree of MBA in HR.

Finance Faculty – CA/ICWA.

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Experience

Principal – 5 years

Engineering Faculty, IT Engineering Faculty, HR & Soft Skills Faculty, Finance Faculty – 3 years

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 Salary

Principal –Rs. 1,50,000/-

Engineering Faculty, IT Engineering Faculty – Rs. 1,00,000/-

HR & Soft Skills Faculty, Finance Faculty – Rs. 80, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website

How to apply for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the office of the Chief General Manager (HR), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Prakashgad, 4th Floor, Prof. Anant Kanekar Marg, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051 on or before 10 January 2020. Candidates can check more required details in the provided links.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Air India Limited Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for Customer Service Agent Posts

KRCL Recruitment 2020 for Deputy Chief Engineer and Assistant Engineer Posts

CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020 for Chief Administrative Officer, Library & Information Officer & Other Posts