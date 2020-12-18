MH SET 2020 Exam on 27 December for Maharashtra and Goa: Download Admit Card @setexam.unipune.ac.in; Check Exam Centre Guidelines

Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced the new exam date of SET 2020 exam for Maharashtra and Goa State Eligibility Test (SET) for Assistant Professor. The MH SET 2020 exam will now be held on 27th December 2020. The MH SET Admit Card 2020 has also been released @ setexam.unipune.ac.in. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can download their admit card for the SET exam. Also, check below the important guidelines to be followed at the exam centres along with the documents to be carried to the centres on the day of examination.

Earlier the SET 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on 28th June 2020, however, the exam was postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be now be conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University on 27th December for the states of Maharashtra and Goa in pen and paper mode.

Let's have a look at the important dates of the SET exam below:

Important Dates of SET 2020 Exam for Maharashtra and Goa

Event Date Online Application Process 1st January to 21st January 2020 Release of SET Admit Card 2020 17th December 2020 MH SET Exam Date 2020 27th December 2020

MH SET Admit Card 2020

The MH SET Admit Card 2020 was released on 17th December 2020 for the Maharashtra and Goa SET 2020 exam. Candidates who had applied for the MH SET June 2020 exam can download their admit cards from the link mentioned below:

Download MH SET Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

Candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card.

SET 2020 Exam Guidelines: Dos and Don’ts

Dos Don’ts - Wear Face Mask & Gloves at exam centres - Carry transparent ball point pen to exam centre - Carry a personal hand sanitizer in transparent bottle of 50 ml - Carry your own transparent water bottles - Carry M-SET admit card along with photo ID proof in original & photocopy - Candidates' body temperature will be tested at entry point with thermo guns and then they will be allowed to enter - Candidates should not wear shoes or footwear with thick soles - Candidates should not wear clothes with large buttons - Candidates must not carry any personal belongings including mobile phones, purse, calculator and any other electronic device

Documents to be carried to Exam Centre

Candidates mandatorily need to carry important documents to the exam centres on the day of examination. These documents are:

- SET Admit Card 2020

- Original Photo ID proof- PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Passport/ E-Aadhaar/ Aadhaar Card/ Driving License/ 12th Class Board Admit or Registration Card/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo

- Photocopy of Photo ID proof

- PwD certificate, if applicable