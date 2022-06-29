Maharashtra Group-C Prelims Result 2021 (Out) @mpsc.gov.in, Check List of 21075 Qualified Candidates

MPSC Group-C Prelims Result 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the prelims result for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. A total of 21075 candidates have been qualified in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021.
All those candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 can check their result available on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.
Direct Link to Download MPSC Group-C Prelims Result 2021
Commission has uploaded the PDF of the result of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 - Tax Assistant against Adv.No.269/2021. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Posts.
Commission has also released the category wise cut off marks for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website.
You can download the MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 Check Steps
- Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link Adv.No.269/2021 Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 - Tax Assistant - Announcement regarding result’ available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the MPSC Group-C Prelims Result 2021 in a new window.
- Download and save the same for future reference.