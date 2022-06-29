Maharashtra Group-C Prelims Result 2021 (Out) @mpsc.gov.in, Check List of 21075 Qualified Candidates

Maharashtra PSC has released the prelims result for the Maharashtra Group-C Services on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Maharashtra Group C Prelims Result 2021

MPSC Group-C Prelims Result 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the prelims result for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. A total of 21075 candidates have been qualified in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021. 

All those candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 can check their result available on the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download MPSC Group-C Prelims Result 2021 

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the result of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 - Tax Assistant  against  Adv.No.269/2021. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Posts. 

Commission  has also released the category wise cut off marks for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website.

You can download the MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download MPSC Group-C Prelims Answer Key 2021 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link Adv.No.269/2021 Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 - Tax Assistant - Announcement regarding result’ available on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the MPSC Group-C Prelims Result 2021 in a new window.
  5. Download and save the same for future reference. 

