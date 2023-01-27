Maharashtra HSC 2023 Admit Card Release: Download MSBSHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2023 at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board HSC Admit Card 2023: Check official notification regarding the release of Maharashtra Board Class 12th HSC admit Card release and get the direct link to download Maharashtra Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 from the official website of MSBSHSE. Get complete details, know when, where and how to download the HSC Exam Admit Card 2023.

Maharashtra Board HSC Admit Card 2023: The MSBSHSE HSC (Class 12) Admit Card for 2023 board examination is expected to be released online on the official website of Maharashtra board at mahahsscboard.in. The board has released an official notification regarding the release of Maharashtra HSC Admit card for class 12 candidates at about 11 am on January 27, 2023. The Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 will be available on the official website college login.

Where to download the Maharashtra Board HSC Admit Card 2023?

Maharashtra Board HSC Admit card 2023 Class 12th is available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education at mahahsscboard.in. A direct link for downloading the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 is also available here in this article for the convenience of the students.

How to download the Maharashtra Board HSC Admit Card 2023?

Check the steps below to download the MSBSHSE HSC Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Go to the College login link. A new page will open up.

Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials

Step 4: Click and download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card

Important for Maharshtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Maharashtra HSC Board Syllabus 2022-23 All subjects

Details in Maharashtra HSC Admit Card

The details given in Maharashtra Board Class 12th Admit Card are:

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Exam

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting Time

Exam Schedule

Instructions for candidates

How to get the MSBSHSE HSC Admit Card 2023?

According to the notification released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Admit Card will be available for download from 11 AM on January 27, 2023. The junior college institution authorities i.e., are required to download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card from the official portal and provide them to the students.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023

The Maharashtra SSC board exams will commence from March 2, 2023 and conclude on March 25, 2023.

The Maharashtra HSC board exams will commence from February 21, 2023 and conclude on March 21, 2023.

Also check: Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Released: Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table and Download PDF Here