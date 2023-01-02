Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Date sheet Released: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC time table LIVE, Download PDF

Maharashtra Board Date Sheet 2023: Maharashtra board examination date sheet for classes 10th and 12th (SSC and HSC) is LIVE on the board’s website at mahahsscboard.in. Check and download PDF directly.

As already indicated by MSBSHSE before, it would be conducting SSC or Class 10 examination in two shifts. The first shift will start at 11 am and the second shift will begin at 3 pm. The time durations of both the shifts will be 3 hours.

Maharashtra Board 10th,12th Time Table 2023 Exam Dates

The SSC board exams (class 10th examinations) will commence on March 2, 2023 and conclude on March 25, 2023.

The HSC board exams (class 12th examinations) will commence from February 21, 2023 and will end on March 21, 2023.

How to download Maharashtra board class 10th and 12th date sheet?

Here are the steps to download Maharashtra class 10th and 12th date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to download Date Sheet of SSC/ class 10th OR click on the link available to download Date Sheet of HSC/ class 12th

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Date sheet 2023

While the first shift will start at 11 am and go on till 2 pm the second shift will start from 3 pm and end at 6 pm.



Check the time table below:

To check the complete curriculum click on the link below:

Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th Date sheet 2023

Similar to the SSC examinations, the HSC or Class 12th examinations for the Maharashtra board candidates will also be conducted in two shifts. The first shift for HSC candidates will go on from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift will start from 3 pm to end at 6 pm.

To check the complete schedule, click on the link below:

