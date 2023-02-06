Maharashtra SSC 2023 Admit Card Released: Download MSBSHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2023 at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2023: Check the latest official notification regarding the Maharashtra Board Class 12th SSC admit card 2023 release and get direct download link.

Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2023: The MSBSHSE SSC (Class 10th) Admit Card 2023 for Maharashtra board 10th class examination 2023 has been released online on the official website of Maharashtra board at mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released Maharashtra SSC Admit card for class 10th SSC Board exam candidates on February 6, 2023.

Where to download the Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2023?

Class 12th Maharashtra Board SSC Admit card 2023 is available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education at mahahsscboard.in. We have also provided the direct link for downloading Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2023 in this article.

How to download the Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2023?

Students of MSBSHSE must pay attention that Maharshtra board SSC Admit Card will be available for download only for the respective school principal and/or school authority. Individual students cannot download it on their own. The Maharashtra SSC Candidates 2023 will be provided the Admit Cards by their respective school itself.

Check the steps below to download the MSBSHSE SSC Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Go to the Institute login link.

Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials for SSC and Sign In.

Step 4: Click and download the Maharashtra class 10th Admit Card 2023.

Details given in Maharashtra SSC Admit Card

The details given in Maharashtra Board Class 12th Admit Card are:

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Exam

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting Time

Exam Schedule

Instructions for candidates

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 Dates

The Maharashtra SSC board exams will commence from March 2, 2023.

The Maharashtra SSC board exams will end on March 25th, 2023.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 Timings

The MSBSHSE SSC board exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift is from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra 10th Board Exam Time Table 2023

Exam Date 1st shift (11 am - 2 pm) 2nd shift (3 pm - 6 pm) Thursday, March 2, 2023 First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam (for regular and repeater candidates), Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French Friday, March 3, 2023 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam (for regular and repeater candidates), Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi – 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Second or Third Language: (Composite course) Marathi (Composite) Saturday, March 4, 2023 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture - Solanaceous Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician - Other Home Appliances, Home Care - Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician, Physical Education (Sport) - Early year physical activity facilitator, Apparels Sewing Machine Operator, Plumber General Monday, March 6, 2023 First language (English), Third Language (English) – Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Second or Third language: Hindi – 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi Friday, March 10, 2023 Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian – Monday, March 13, 2023 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) Wednesday, March 15, 2023 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) – Friday, March 17, 2023 st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Science and Technology (Part I) – 1st shift (11 am - 1.30 pm) Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) Monday, March 20, 2023 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Science and Technology Part-II – Thursday, March 23, 2023 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science – Saturday, March 25, 2023 1st shift (11 am - 1 pm) Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography –

