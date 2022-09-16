Maharashtra PSC SI Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Subordinate Services Group B Post, Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has uploaded the admit card for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Examination on its official website - mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

Maharashtra PSC SI Mains Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 on its official website. Those applicants who are appearing in Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination can download Maharashtra PSC SI Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website - mpsconline.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination for Police Sub Inspector post is scheduled on 25 September 2022 (Sunday). You can download the Maharashtra PSC SI Mains Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the Maharashtra PSC SI Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Maharashtra PSC SI Mains Admit Card 2022