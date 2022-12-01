MPSC Final Result 2022 (Out) for State Tax Inspector Posts at mpsc.gov.in: Download PDF

Maharashtra PSC has declared the final result for the Subordinate Services State Tax Inspector post on its official website - http://www.mpsc.gov.in/. Download PDF here.

Maharashtra PSC State Tax Inspector Result 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the final result for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 - State Tax Inspector on its official website. Commission has uploaded the list of finally selected candidates for the State Tax Inspector post against Advt No 261/2021 on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the appeared in the various round of selection round for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 - State Tax Inspector can download Maharashtra PSC State Tax Inspector Result 2022 from the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) - http://www.mpsc.gov.in/.

Alternatively you can download the Maharashtra PSC State Tax Inspector Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Maharashtra PSC State Tax Inspector Result 2022





Commission has also uploaded the total marks obtained by the candidates in the exam for the State Tax Inspector posts.

Candidates can download the final merit list for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 State Tax Inspector post after following the steps given below.



How To Download: Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 PDF