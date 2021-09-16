Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card OUT, Check Direct Link to Download MH SET Assistant Professor Hall Ticket Here

Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card has been released at unipune.ac.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 18:18 IST
Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card
Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card

Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has recently uploaded the admit card for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2021. The candidates who applied for  MH SET 2021 can download the MH SET Admit Card 2021 can download their call letters by logging on to the official website.i.e. unipune.ac.in.

Maharashtra SET 2021 is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 which were earlier postponed due to Covid 19 pandemic crisis. Previously, the exam was to held by July 2021. As per media reports, this is the 37th standard of SET 2021 which is conducting by Pune University. MH-SET will be conducted at 15 exam centres including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, &Panjim (Goa).

How To Download MH SET Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website. i.e. https://setexam.unipune.ac.in/.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card by Login’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Application Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Student Name’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to the login page.
  4. Now, Enter your credentials and submit to the login button.
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download MH SET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MH SET Admit Card 2021

MH SET Exam Pattern

 The SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of the Examination in two separate sessions.

Session

Paper

Number of MCQ

Marks

Duration

First

1

50 questions

50*2 = 100

1 hour

Second

2

100 questions

100*2= 200

2 hours

Paper-I shall be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It is primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper, I shall consist of fifty (50) objective type compulsory questions, two marks each.

Paper I has 4 sets with 4 different Test Booklet Codes viz. A, B, C, D. Student has to ensure that the same Test Booklet Code is pre-printed and pre-shaded on the OMR sheet.

Paper-II shall consist of hundred (100) objective type compulsory questions, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks.

Paper-II of each subject has 4 sets with 4 different Test Booklet Codes viz., A, B, C, D. Student has to ensure that the same Test Booklet Code is pre-printed and pre-shaded on the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) of Paper-II.

Take Free Online SET 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 5 =
Post

Comments

  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Arjun Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Replys -
    RP Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Pratap 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
Load More