Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card OUT, Check Direct Link to Download MH SET Assistant Professor Hall Ticket Here

Maharashtra SET 2021 Admit Card: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has recently uploaded the admit card for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2021. The candidates who applied for MH SET 2021 can download the MH SET Admit Card 2021 can download their call letters by logging on to the official website.i.e. unipune.ac.in.

Maharashtra SET 2021 is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 which were earlier postponed due to Covid 19 pandemic crisis. Previously, the exam was to held by July 2021. As per media reports, this is the 37th standard of SET 2021 which is conducting by Pune University. MH-SET will be conducted at 15 exam centres including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, &Panjim (Goa).

How To Download MH SET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website. i.e. https://setexam.unipune.ac.in/. Click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card by Login’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Application Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Student Name’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your credentials and submit to the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download MH SET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

MH SET Exam Pattern

The SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of the Examination in two separate sessions.

Session Paper Number of MCQ Marks Duration First 1 50 questions 50*2 = 100 1 hour Second 2 100 questions 100*2= 200 2 hours

Paper-I shall be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It is primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper, I shall consist of fifty (50) objective type compulsory questions, two marks each.

Paper I has 4 sets with 4 different Test Booklet Codes viz. A, B, C, D. Student has to ensure that the same Test Booklet Code is pre-printed and pre-shaded on the OMR sheet.

Paper-II shall consist of hundred (100) objective type compulsory questions, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks.

Paper-II of each subject has 4 sets with 4 different Test Booklet Codes viz., A, B, C, D. Student has to ensure that the same Test Booklet Code is pre-printed and pre-shaded on the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) of Paper-II.