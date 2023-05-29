Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Board 10th Result Date, Time Soon at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will release the class 10th results soon on its official website. According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the examination authority will announce the Maharashtra Board 10th results in a press release. Once declared, students who have appeared for their regular board exams can check and download their results from the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In order to get the scores, students need to enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number and mother's first name in the Maharashtra Board result login window.
Check Latest Updates of MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 Here!
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Class 10 Check By Roll Number
Students can check and download their results by entering the necessary login credentials such as roll number and mother’s first name in the result login window from the official websites that are mentioned below:
Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 5.10 PM
Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) 10th Result 2023 Date and Time
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Board class 10th results 2023 soon in online mode. It is expected that the board officials will announce the results in a press conference. Once released, students who have appeared for the board exams can download their respective marksheets at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in
Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Soon at mahresult.nic.in, Check Past Year’s MSBSHSE 10th Result Date Here
Updated as on May 29, 2023 at 4.10 PM