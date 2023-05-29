Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Soon at mahresult.nic.in, Check Past Year’s MSBSHSE 10th Result Date Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 (Soon): MSBSHSE is expected to announce the Maharashtra Board class 10th exam results by first week of June 2023. Students can check their SSC result online at mahresult.nic.in. Know previous year’s result date here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 (Soon): Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce class 10th final exam results soon. As per media reports, it is expected that Maha SSC results can be released by this week. However, an official update on class 10th result date and time is awaited. When available, the result date, time, link and other details will be shared here.

Once announced, students can check it on the official websites: mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. To check MSBSHSE SSC results, they have to use their board exam seat number and mother's first name mentioned on admit cards or application forms. Last year, the board released the Maharashtra result for class 10th on June 17, 2022 at 1 PM.

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2023 Date

Students can check below the expected Maharashtra result date and other related information provided in the table:

Events Dates Maharashtra class 10th board exam March 2 to 25, 2023 Maha SSC result By this week (Expected)

Check Past Year’s Maharashtra SSC Result Date and Time

Students can check when was MSBSHSE SSC result for class 10th was announced in the last few years. In 2022, the class 10th result was declared on June 17. Through the years, the SSC result has been released at 1 PM. Therefore, it is likely to be announced in the first week of June at 1 PM. Check the table below for complete information:

Years Date Time 2023 To be announced To be announced 2022 June 17 1 PM 2021 July 16 1 PM 2020 July 29 1 PM 2019 June 8 1 PM 2018 June 8 1 PM 2017 June 13 1 PM

How To Check Maha SSC Result 2023 in Online Mode?

The class 10th exam results can be checked at the official website. The students can check their SSC result by using the required credentials. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Maharashtra SSC result link

Step 3: Click on it, and a new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials

Step 5: click on the submit tab.

Step 6: The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

MSBSHSE Class 10th pass percentage of last few years

Here, students can check below the pass percentage of the past few years. Check the table below: