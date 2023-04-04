Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check MSBSHSE 10th Latest News and Updates Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date & Time: MSBSHSE is expected to release the class 10th result in May/June 2023 on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Check recent updates here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 by May/June online. Students can check their Maharashtra SSC result for class 10 at mahresult.nic.in. To check the MSBSHSE SSC result, students have to use their roll number and mother's name in the login window. After entering the login credentials on the website, students can download their Maharashtra SSC result 2023 in the form of a digital marksheet. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for the Maha SSC exam. Last year, the overall pass percentage recorded in MSBSHSE class 10th was 96.94%. Talking about girl's and boys' pass percentages, last year, 97.96% of girls passed whereas 96.06% of boys qualified in Maharashtra SSC board exam.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Maharashtra board releases the MSBSHSE 10th result 2023 date through an official notification. Here, students can check the MAHA SSC result 2023 and other important related dates -

Events Date Maharashtra 10th exam March 2 to 25, 2023 Maharashtra SSC Result May/June 2023 MSBSHSE 10th compartment exam July 2023 Maha SSC compartment result August 2023

Official Links To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Online

The Maha 10th exam has been conducted. After the release of the SSC result, students have to check it at the official websites provided below. They must keep a check on these websites for the Maharashtra SSC results and updates.

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresults.org.in

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Online?

The result of SSC can be checked in online mode or via SMS. To check the Maharashtra result for class 10th, students have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. To download the online Maha SSC marksheet, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2 - Now, on the homepage, check the Latest Announcements Section.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not happy with their marks obtained in MSBSHSE class 10th can apply for re-evaluation. The officials release the application form for Maharashtra SSC re-evaluation in online mode at the official website. They are also required to pay the application fees for the Maha 10th verification and rechecking. The changes in the marks of the students after the answer sheet rechecking and revaluation process will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.

Maharashtra SSC Compartment Result 2023

The students who have failed in one or two subjects in their Maha 10th board result can apply for compartment exams. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also apply for Maharashtra SSC compartment exam. The application window for class 10th compartment exams will be released after the declaration of board results. Students can apply for compartment exam at the official website. The exam is expected to be conducted in July.

Previous Year Maharashtra Class 10th Statistics

Last year, a total of 15,62,393 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC board exam. Also, the board released the district-wise class 10th result statistics. In Pune, a total of 257008 students appeared out of which 250168 have passed. Check below the table to know Maha 10th overall pass percentage, girl’s and boy’s pass percentage:

Years Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Total Students 2022 96.94% 97.96% 96.06% 15,62,393 2021 99.95% 99.96% 99.95% 15,75,806 2020 95.3 96.99 93.9 15,75,103 2019 77.1 82.82 72.18 1677267 2018 89.41 91.97 87.27 1785000 2017 88.74 91.46 86.51 1644016 2016 89.56 91.41 87.98 1601406 2015 90.18 92.94 91.46 1572268 2014 88.32 90.55 86.47 1549784 2013 83.48 84.9 82.24 1499276

Maharashtra SSC Result Topper List

Maharashtra Board topper list 2023 might be available on the official website and the same will be published in newspapers, and online as well. Along with the release of Maharashtra SSC result, the authorities are also expected to release the toppers list. Students can keep visiting this page to know the names of Maharashtra SSC toppers 2023.

