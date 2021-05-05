Manipur Recruitment 2021: 374 Vacancies for MTS, Staff Nurse and MO Posts, Download Notice @manipurhealthdirectorate.in

Manipur Recruitment 2021 Notification: Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Multitasking Staff (MTS), Staff Nurse and Medical Officer on its website - manipurhealthdirectorate.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and appeared for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Interviews will be conducted on all days including holidays/ Sundayas follows:

Medical Officer - 06 May to 09 May 2021 Multitasking staff - 10 May to 13 May 2021 Staff Nurse - 14 May to 17 May 2021 Venue - : Directorate of Health Services, Lamphelpat

Manipur Vacancy Details

Multitasking Staff (MTS) - 120 Posts Staff Nurse - 99 Posts Medical Officer - 155 Posts

Salary:

Multitasking Staff (MTS) - Rs.2500/- per duty day. Staff Nurse - Rs.1000/- per duty day. Medical Officer - Rs.2500/- per duty day.

Eligibility Criteria for for Manipur MTS, Staff Nurse and MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Multitasking Staff (MTS) - Matriculate/HSLC or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Board Staff Nurse - Registered A-Grade Nurse under the Manipur Nursing Council (MNC). (Senior Certificate in Nursing and Mid-wifery from a recognized University/ Institute (for male Nurses, Senior Mid-wifery certificate is not required) Medical Officer - Possession of a recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule, or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council(IMC) Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions as stipulated in Section 3(3) of the IMC Act, 1956.Completion of compulsory rotating internship.Possession of Registration Certificate issued by MCI/ NMC/ MMC.

Age Limit:

38 years(Unreserved) 41 years(OBC) 43 years(SC/ST) 48 years(PWD)

How to Apply for Manipur Health Directorate Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can appear for the interview along with application form, supporting documents (both originals & photostat copies) & 2 recent PP photographs on cash payment on scheduled date and time. Application Forms are available ONLY in the official website www.manipurhealthdirectorate.in and may be downloaded and printed in A4 size paper for filling up.

Manipur Health Directorate Recruitment Notification Download

Application Form:

MO

STAFF NURSE & MTS

Interview Fee: