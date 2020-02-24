The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 / Manipur 10th Routine 2020. The students appearing for the Manipur HSLC Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 10th Routine 2020 from this article. The Manipur Board through an official notification has published the Manipur HSLC Routine 2020 on the official website that is bsem.nic.in. The BSEM HSLC Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

Manipur HSLC Exam Public Exam 2020/ BSEM 10th Routine 2020

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 / BSEM 10th Routine 2020. Check the Manipur HSLC Time table 2020 from the below-mentioned table:

Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 17th February 2020 Monday English 21st February 2020 Friday Science 25th February 2020 Tuesday Social Science 27th February 2020 Thursday Optional Subjects: Home Science Commerce Computer Science Higher Mathematics Than- ta Fine arts Eshei Nongmai Man-Jagoi 3rd March 2020 Tuesday Mathematics 5th March 2020 Thursday First Language: Manipuri (MM) Bengali Gangte Hindi Hmar Kom Liangmai Mao Mizo Nepali Paite Ruangmei Sanskrit Simte Thangkhul Thadou Kuki Vaiphei Zou Subjects in Lieu of First Language: Additional English Elementary Hindi Eman(MM) Eman(RS)

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM is the official authority responsible for publishing the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020, conducts the Secondary level Examination for Manipur Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the BSEM HSLC Result 2020. The Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is bsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSLC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the BSEM HSLC Routine2020 from this page.