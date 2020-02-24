Search

Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020- BSEM 10th Routine 2020

The Manipur Board has released the BSEM HSLC Routine 2020. The students can check the BSEM HSLC Routine 2020 from this page. 

Feb 24, 2020 13:21 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020
Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 / Manipur 10th Routine 2020. The students appearing for the Manipur HSLC Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 10th Routine 2020 from this article. The Manipur Board through an official notification has published the Manipur HSLC Routine 2020 on the official website that is bsem.nic.in. The BSEM HSLC Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. 

Manipur HSLC Exam Public Exam 2020/ BSEM 10th Routine 2020

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 / BSEM 10th Routine 2020. Check the Manipur HSLC Time table 2020 from the below-mentioned table: 

Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020:

Dates

Subjects 

17th February 2020

Monday

English

21st February 2020

Friday

Science

25th February 2020

Tuesday

Social Science

27th February 2020

Thursday

 

Optional Subjects: 

Home Science

Commerce

Computer Science

Higher Mathematics

Than- ta

Fine arts

Eshei Nongmai

Man-Jagoi

 

3rd March 2020

Tuesday

Mathematics

5th March 2020

Thursday

First Language: 

Manipuri (MM)

Bengali

Gangte

Hindi

Hmar

Kom

Liangmai

Mao

Mizo

Nepali

Paite 

Ruangmei

Sanskrit 

Simte

Thangkhul

Thadou

Kuki

Vaiphei

Zou

 

Subjects in Lieu of First Language:

Additional English

Elementary Hindi

Eman(MM)

Eman(RS)

 

 

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM is the official authority responsible for publishing the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020, conducts the Secondary level Examination for Manipur Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the BSEM HSLC Result 2020. The Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is bsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSLC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the BSEM HSLC Routine2020 from this page.

Related Stories