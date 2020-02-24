Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020- BSEM 10th Routine 2020

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 / Manipur 10th Routine 2020. The students appearing for the Manipur HSLC Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 10th Routine 2020 from this article. The Manipur Board through an official notification has published the Manipur HSLC Routine 2020 on the official website that is bsem.nic.in. The BSEM HSLC Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.
Manipur HSLC Exam Public Exam 2020/ BSEM 10th Routine 2020
Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
17th February 2020
Monday
|
English
|
21st February 2020
Friday
|
Science
|
25th February 2020
Tuesday
|
Social Science
|
27th February 2020
Thursday
|
Optional Subjects:
Home Science
Commerce
Computer Science
Higher Mathematics
Than- ta
Fine arts
Eshei Nongmai
Man-Jagoi
|
3rd March 2020
Tuesday
|
Mathematics
|
5th March 2020
Thursday
|
First Language:
Manipuri (MM)
Bengali
Gangte
Hindi
Hmar
Kom
Liangmai
Mao
Mizo
Nepali
Paite
Ruangmei
Sanskrit
Simte
Thangkhul
Thadou
Kuki
Vaiphei
Zou
Subjects in Lieu of First Language:
Additional English
Elementary Hindi
Eman(MM)
Eman(RS)
The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur or BSEM is the official authority responsible for publishing the Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020, conducts the Secondary level Examination for Manipur Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the BSEM HSLC Result 2020. The Manipur HSLC Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is bsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSLC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the BSEM HSLC Routine2020 from this page.