Manipur State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020 for MTS, Driver, Sr Account Assistant & Deputy Manager Posts, Download Notification @mscbmanipur.in

Manipur State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: Manipur State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before the last date.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Registration/ Online Submission of Application for Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager Posts - 30 0ctober 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Offline Application for MTS and Driver Posts - 31 0ctober 2020
MSCB Vacancy Details
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 16
- Driver - 3 Posts
- Sr Account Assistant Clerical - 25 Posts
- Deputy Manager Scale-I Officer - 13 Posts
Salary:
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs.4440-7440, G.P.-1650/- (Level 1 of Pay Matrix)
- Driver - Rs.5200-20200, G.P.-1900/- (Level 3 of Pay Matrix)
- Sr Account Assistant Clerical - 5,200 – 20,200 + GP 2,800 (L – 6 of Pay Matrix)
- Deputy Manager Scale-I Officer - 9300 – 34,800 + GP 4,400 (L – 9 of Pay Matrix )
Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager
Educational Qualification:
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Matriculate /Equivalent from any recognised institutions
- Driver - Matriculate /Equivalent from any recognised institutions. Driving License (Light motor Vehicle) from a State licensing authority with three years experience in driving.
- Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager - Graduate in any discipline from any recognised Universities or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Candidates must possess the educational qualifications as on 01.09.2020
Age Limit:
- MTS - 18 to 38 Years
- Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager - 21 to 38 Years
Selection Process for MTS, Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager
The selection will be done on the basis of exam.
How to Apply for MSCB Recruitment 2020 ?
- For MTS and Driver - Candidates are required to fill the application in the prescribed format and drop the application Form, complete in all respects, along with enclosures inside an unaddressed envelope in the box provided for this purpose at the Manipur State Cooperative Bank Ltd., Imphal/Main Branch at Old Assembly Road, Imphal. Candidates must apply as per Application Format published in the News papers only along with this advertisement.
- For Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager Posts - Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the application portal link from www.nerecruitment.in
MSCB MTS Driver Notification and Application Form PDF
MSCB Account Assistant and Deputy Manager Notification PDF
Application Fee:
- SC/ST- Rs.200/-
- General and OBC - Rs.500/-
- PWD- Nil.