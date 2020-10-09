Manipur State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020 for MTS, Driver, Sr Account Assistant & Deputy Manager Posts, Download Notification @mscbmanipur.in

Manipur State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: Manipur State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last Date of Registration/ Online Submission of Application for Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager Posts - 30 0ctober 2020

Last Date of Submitting Offline Application for MTS and Driver Posts - 31 0ctober 2020

MSCB Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 16

Driver - 3 Posts

Sr Account Assistant Clerical - 25 Posts

Deputy Manager Scale-I Officer - 13 Posts

Salary:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs.4440-7440, G.P.-1650/- (Level 1 of Pay Matrix)

Driver - Rs.5200-20200, G.P.-1900/- (Level 3 of Pay Matrix)

Sr Account Assistant Clerical - 5,200 – 20,200 + GP 2,800 (L – 6 of Pay Matrix)

Deputy Manager Scale-I Officer - 9300 – 34,800 + GP 4,400 (L – 9 of Pay Matrix )

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager

Educational Qualification:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Matriculate /Equivalent from any recognised institutions

Driver - Matriculate /Equivalent from any recognised institutions. Driving License (Light motor Vehicle) from a State licensing authority with three years experience in driving.

Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager - Graduate in any discipline from any recognised Universities or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Candidates must possess the educational qualifications as on 01.09.2020

Age Limit:

MTS - 18 to 38 Years

Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager - 21 to 38 Years

Selection Process for MTS, Driver, Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for MSCB Recruitment 2020 ?

For MTS and Driver - Candidates are required to fill the application in the prescribed format and drop the application Form, complete in all respects, along with enclosures inside an unaddressed envelope in the box provided for this purpose at the Manipur State Cooperative Bank Ltd., Imphal/Main Branch at Old Assembly Road, Imphal. Candidates must apply as per Application Format published in the News papers only along with this advertisement.

For Sr Account Assistant and Deputy Manager Posts - Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the application portal link from www.nerecruitment.in

MSCB MTS Driver Notification and Application Form PDF

MSCB Account Assistant and Deputy Manager Notification PDF



Online Application Link

Application Fee: