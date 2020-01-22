AIMA MAT Exam Syllabus 2020: Detailed section-wise syllabus

ATMA MAT Syllabus 2020 - MAT Exam notification has announced all the important dates for the February session of MAT 2020 exam. And after MAT Exam registration, the next important step is to find the MAT exam syllabus that will help the aspirants prepare for the exam strategically. The MAT Exam syllabus is pre-decided by the exam conducting body i.e. AIMA. Therefore it is important for the candidates to become familiar with MAT syllabus once they decide to appear for the MBA entrance exam. Because, syllabus is the foundation on the basis of which you will prepare yourself to win the race against your competitors and MAT exam syllabus will guide you the right direction for the preparation. Exam preparation on the basis of syllabus will also save your time and effort and will provides you extra time to prepare topics thoroughly.

In this article, you will find detailed information pertaining to each section that will come in the MAT Exam. Here is all about the MAT syllabus 2020.

MAT 2020 Exam Syllabus

The MAT exam is divided into sections namely Language comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis & Sufficiency, Intelligence & Critical Reasoning and Indian & Global Environment. The multiple choice questions MCQs for MAT will be asked from the following sections:

MAT Language Comprehension Section

Questions from this section are mainly asked from the following topics:

• Antonyms

• Fill in the Blanks

• Jumbled paragraphs

• Sentence Correction

• Foreign language words used in English

• Sentence completion

• Sentence correction

• Idioms

• One word substitution

• Different usage of same word etc

MAT Quantitative Aptitude section

Under this section questions are asked to test that how fast and accurate a candidate can work with numbers, do numerical calculations understand various arithmetic problems.

• Questions from this section are mainly asked from following topics:

• Geometry, (Lines, angles, Triangles, Spheres, Rectangles, Cube, Cone etc)

• Ratio, percentages, Profit & loss, HCF, LCM, Work and time etc

• Mean, median, mode, Geometric & harmonic mean etc

• Permutation, combinations, vectors, Binomial Expansion etc.

Also Read: About MAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About Institutes accepting MAT Exam Scores – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About Previous 8 Year MAT Exam papers – Click Here

MAT Data Interpretation section

Questions from this section are mainly asked from the following topics:

• Graphs can be Column graphs, Bar Graphs, Line charts, Pie Chart, Graphs representing Area, Venn diagram, etc.

•Critical reasoning, Visual reasoning, Assumption-Premise-Conclusion

• Assertion and reasons, Statements and assumptions, identifying valid inferences, identifying Strong arguments and Weak arguments, Statements and conclusions, Cause and Effect

• Identifying probably true, probably false, definitely true, definitely false kind of statement

• Linear arrangements, Matrix arrangements

• Puzzles, Syllogisms, Functions, Family tree - identifying relationship among group of people

• Symbol Based problems, Coding and decoding, Sequencing, identifying next number in series, etc.

MAT Indian and Global Environment section

Questions from this section are mainly asked from following topics:

• Current Affairs

• Business affairs, Punch line of companies, Major corporate events

• Famous award and prizes

• World Records

• Books and authors

• Science, History, Geography

• International organizations, important, quotations

• Sports, Finance, Automobiles, Entertainment, Politics etc

This was all about MAT exam syllabus for the upcoming September session of MAT 2020 exam. Prepare wisely and also practice previous year papers and MAT mock test to put your learned knowledge to test.

For more such articles, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com! You can also subscribe to our newsletter and receive latest updates about MBA entrance exams and top MBA institutes.