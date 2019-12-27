MAT 2020 Registration begins for Feb Session - Apply Now

MAT Registration Feb 2020: AIMA commences registration for the MAT 2020 February session exam at the official website, mat.aima.in. Aspirants can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below for MAT registration. The MAT 2020 PBT and CBT exam is scheduled for 16th Feb and 2nd Feb respectively. Take a look at the MAT 2020 exam schedule here:

MAT 2020 entrance test is conducted by AIMA / All India Management Association and is held four times in a year i.e. February, May, September and December months. Generally, the registration process for each of the MAT exam begins at least a month in advance.

Books for Exam Preparation:

⇒ Face To Face MAT 22 Years Solved Papers 2019

⇒ 25 years CAT Topic-Wise Solved Papers (2018-1994) with 6 Online Practice Sets

Do not miss out on - MAT December 2019 Important Dates

To help MBA aspirants who are interested in applying for MAT exam 2020, we have listed down the key points related to online and offline registration process. Candidates can read these points and complete the MAT registration process 2020 easily.

MAT 2020 Registration - Know how to apply



MAT 2020 online registration process generally begins a month before the exam is scheduled. This gives ample time to the aspirants to complete the online registration process and also upload the necessary documents required for the registration.

MAT 2020 - Online Registration

To register for MAT 2020 online, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit official website of AIMA MAT i.e. https://mat.aima.in/feb20/register-online

Source: www.aima.in

Step 2 : Click on the link for ‘Online Registration by Candidates for Feb 2020 MAT'

: Click on the link for ‘Online Registration by Candidates for Feb 2020 MAT' Step 3 : Fill in your personal information details like Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, etc.

: Fill in your personal information details like Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, etc. Step 4: Click submit to register yourself on MAT 2020 website

You might be interested in - AIMA MAT December 2020: Changes in the Exam Pattern

P.S: Candidates are advised to only provide email id and mobile number which would be active during the entire exam season, as all important communication related to MAT 2020 exam would be sent to them.

AIMA MAT 2020: How to fill the Application form



Once you are successfully registered for MAT 2020 exam, you will have to provide important details or information related to the exam. You can follow the directions given below to complete this stage easily.

Mode of Exam : In this field you will have to select the mode through which you want to take up MAT 2020 exam i.e. paper-based test or computer based test

: In this field you will have to select the mode through which you want to take up MAT 2020 exam i.e. paper-based test or computer based test Test Centre : Candidate will also have to list down two preferred test centres for MAT exam, where s/he is comfortable appearing for the test

: Candidate will also have to list down two preferred test centres for MAT exam, where s/he is comfortable appearing for the test Personal Details : Here’s where you will have to provide your personal details i.e. Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Nationality, Category, Address, City, State/ UT, Contact Number

: Here’s where you will have to provide your personal details i.e. Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Nationality, Category, Address, City, State/ UT, Contact Number Photo ID Proof : You have to give the Photo Id proof which you will take along with you to the exam centre

: You have to give the Photo Id proof which you will take along with you to the exam centre Educational Qualifications : Here, you will have to provide your educational details i.e. Class 10 percentage, Class 12 percentage, Degree Name and status of degree i.e. passed / appeared / result awaited.

: Here, you will have to provide your educational details i.e. Class 10 percentage, Class 12 percentage, Degree Name and status of degree i.e. passed / appeared / result awaited. MBA Colleges to apply to through MAT score: Here, you will have to pick five MBA Colleges in India that accept MAT exam score. Candidates have to select the MI / Management Institute Code from the list of participating institutes.

AIMA MAT Important Document Uploading

The next step in the online registration process for MAT exam is uploading of relevant documents i.e. Photograph and Signature. The specifications for the same are given in the table below:

Image Format Size Passport Size Coloured Photograph JPEG Between 20KB and 75KB Candidate’s Signature JPEG Between 5KB and 50KB

MAT 2020 Application Fees



The next step in the MAT online registration process is the payment of fees. The MAT 2020 application fee can be paid online through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking options. As of February 2020, the MAT entrance test fee for either online or offline mode, is Rs 1550/-.whereas for both CBT and PBT the fee is Rs. 2,650/-.

Mode of MAT Exam Exam Fee (in Rs.) Paper Based Test(PBT) 1550/- Computer Based Test (CBT) 1550/- Both PBT & CBT 2650/-

Apply for MAT Exam on Paytm Now

All India Management Association (AIMA) is the first MBA exam conducting body to collaborate with the Paytm for the online registration of the MAT exam. Candidates interested to apply for either or both PBT and CBT MAT 2020 exam can log on to their Paytm account to register for the MBA entrance exam.

The MAT 2020 registration process for the February session (CBT and PBT) might go live soon for all the aspirants. However, Paytm announcement came on 19th November for the candidates that AIMA has also opened the online registration through digital platform as well. It should be noted that AIMA has discontinued the offline registration process, hence; candidates will be required to opt for online registration only either through the official website of AIMA www.mat.aima.in or through Paytm.

For detailed information regarding MAT 2020 Exam, keep visiting mba.jagranjosh.com

Also Read: About MAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About Institutes accepting MAT Exam Scores – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About Previous 8 Year MAT Exam papers – Click Here