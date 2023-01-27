    MAT 2023 Registration for Feb Session Underway, Apply Online at mat.aima.in

    MAT 2023 registration process is still going on for IBT, PBT, as well as CBT mode exams, which will be held in February this year. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the MAT exam have the chance to submit their online application forms on the official website. Read more details mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 19:33 IST
    MAT 2023 Ongoing Registrations for February Phase
    MAT 2023: As per the official announcement, the MAT February session 2023 exam registrations are underway for all three different modes of the examination. In this phase, the MAT PBT will be conducted once whereas the MAT CBT exam will be conducted twice and MAT IBT will be conducted five times this year. The MAT registration process is held completely in online mode and the application forms are available on the AIMA MAT website.

    Moreover, the MAT application fee has been increased by Rs 50 this year since the previous time. Candidates who are interested in taking the MAT 2023 exam are required to make the registration fee payment of Rs 1900 while filling out the MAT 2023 application forms. The fee amount is the same for all three modes.

    MAT Exam February Phase 2023 - Apply Here

    How to Register for MAT 2023 Exam

    The MAT registration cum application forms for the year 2023 are available at the AIMA-MAT online portal. All the eligible candidates can follow the process given below to easily submit the forms for the MAT exam. 

    • Visit the AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in
    • Enter basic details like name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password
    • After this choose your state/UT, city, and exam mode as well as a suitable password
    • Click on the “register” button 
    • Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number for further verification 
    • The candidate will have to select exam mode along with 2 exam cities
    • Select a maximum number of 5 institutes you wish AIMA to send your MAT score to for admission 
    • Make a payment of the MAT application fee as prescribed by the institution
    • Enter all academic and personal information to complete the registration
    • Upload photograph and signature in accepted formats
    • Download a copy of the duly filled application form after submission for further requirements

    MAT 2023 Registration & Exam Schedule

    Applicants must refer to the table given below for the MAT February 2023 exam dates and events.

    Events

    Exam Dates

    Deadline to submit the application form

    PBT - February 14, 2023

    CBT 1 - Feb 21, 2023 

    CBT 2 - February 27, 2023 

    Admit card issue date

    PBT - February 15, 2023 

    CBT 1 - February 24, 2023

    CBT 2 - March 2, 2023

    MAT Exams

    PBT - February 19, 2023

    CBT 1 - February 26, 2023 

    CBT 2 - March 4, 2023

    Results Expected

    3rd week of March 2023

    MAT 2023 IBT Dates for February Phase

    The IBT exams are scheduled to be conducted in two slots - The Morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the Evening session between 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Check the whole schedule given below. 

    MAT IBT February 2023

    MAT IBT Last Date Registration

    MAT IBT Admit Card Release Date

    February 11, 2023

    February 8, 2023

    February 9, 2023

    February 12, 2023

    February 9, 2023

    February 10, 2023

    February 18, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    February 16, 2023

    February 19, 2023

    February 16, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    February 25, 2023

    February 22, 2023

    February 23, 2023

