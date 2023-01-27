MAT 2023 Registration for Feb Session Underway, Apply Online at mat.aima.in

MAT 2023: As per the official announcement, the MAT February session 2023 exam registrations are underway for all three different modes of the examination. In this phase, the MAT PBT will be conducted once whereas the MAT CBT exam will be conducted twice and MAT IBT will be conducted five times this year. The MAT registration process is held completely in online mode and the application forms are available on the AIMA MAT website.

Moreover, the MAT application fee has been increased by Rs 50 this year since the previous time. Candidates who are interested in taking the MAT 2023 exam are required to make the registration fee payment of Rs 1900 while filling out the MAT 2023 application forms. The fee amount is the same for all three modes.

MAT Exam February Phase 2023 - Apply Here

How to Register for MAT 2023 Exam

The MAT registration cum application forms for the year 2023 are available at the AIMA-MAT online portal. All the eligible candidates can follow the process given below to easily submit the forms for the MAT exam.

Visit the AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in

Enter basic details like name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password

After this choose your state/UT, city, and exam mode as well as a suitable password

Click on the “register” button

Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number for further verification

The candidate will have to select exam mode along with 2 exam cities

Select a maximum number of 5 institutes you wish AIMA to send your MAT score to for admission

Make a payment of the MAT application fee as prescribed by the institution

Enter all academic and personal information to complete the registration

Upload photograph and signature in accepted formats

Download a copy of the duly filled application form after submission for further requirements

MAT 2023 Registration & Exam Schedule

Applicants must refer to the table given below for the MAT February 2023 exam dates and events.

Events Exam Dates Deadline to submit the application form PBT - February 14, 2023 CBT 1 - Feb 21, 2023 CBT 2 - February 27, 2023 Admit card issue date PBT - February 15, 2023 CBT 1 - February 24, 2023 CBT 2 - March 2, 2023 MAT Exams PBT - February 19, 2023 CBT 1 - February 26, 2023 CBT 2 - March 4, 2023 Results Expected 3rd week of March 2023

MAT 2023 IBT Dates for February Phase

The IBT exams are scheduled to be conducted in two slots - The Morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the Evening session between 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Check the whole schedule given below.

MAT IBT February 2023 MAT IBT Last Date Registration MAT IBT Admit Card Release Date February 11, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 12, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 18, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 19, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 25, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023

