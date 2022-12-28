    MAT 2023 February Session Dates Announced, Check CBT, PBT Exam Schedule Here

    MAT February Session 2023:  AIMA has released MAT exam dates 2023 for the February session. MAT 2023 dates have been announced for PBT, CBT and IBT mode at mat.aima.in. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Dec 28, 2022 17:22 IST
    MAT 2023 February Session Dates
    MAT February Session 2023: As per the updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 exam dates for February session for IBT, CBT and PBT. Also, the authorities have released the MAT 2023 application form in online mode at - mat.aima.in. This year the MAT online form fee has increased from Rs 1850 to Rs 1900. Candidates can fill MAT application form 2023 before the deadline.

    MAT 2023 will be conducted in all three modes - computer-based mode (CBT), paper-based mode (PBT), and remote proctored internet-based test (IBT). The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) PBT 2023 will be conducted on February 19 whereas MAT CBT will be held on February 26 and March 4. Further, MAT IBT will be conducted on February 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25. 

    MAT 2023 February Session Dates for IBT

    MAT IBT Registration Last Day

    MAT IBT Admit Card

    MAT IBT Exam 

    February 8, 2023

    February 9, 2023

    February 11, 2023

    February 9, 2023

    February 10, 2023

    February 12, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    February 16, 2023

    February 18, 2023

    February 16, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    February 19, 2023

    February 22, 2023

    February 23, 2023

    February 25, 2023

    MAT 2023 February Session Dates for PBT 

    Events

    PBT Dates 

    MAT application last date

    February 14, 2023

    MAT admit card date

    February 15, 2023

    MAT exam

    February 19, 2023

    MAT 2023 February Session Dates for CBT 

    Events

    CBT 1 Dates 

    CBT 2 Dates 

    Last date to apply for MAT 

    February 21, 2023

    February 27, 2023

    MAT admit card

    February 24, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    MAT exam

    February 26, 2023

    March 4, 2023

    How To Fill MAT Application Form 2023 for February Session?

    AIMA has also opened the registration window. Interested candidates can apply in online mode. They can apply for the exam by visiting the official website. Check below the steps to apply for MAT CBT, PBT and IBT - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in. 
    • 2nd Step - Click on the fresh registration option. 
    • 3rd Step - Enter personal information and click on submit tab. 
    • 4th Step - Verify phone number using the OTP received.
    • 5th Step - Click on the MAT application form and fill it. 
    • 6th Step - Upload passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format. 
    • 7th Step - Pay the application fee and click the submit tab. 

