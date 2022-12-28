MAT 2023 February Session Dates Announced, Check CBT, PBT Exam Schedule Here

MAT February Session 2023: As per the updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 exam dates for February session for IBT, CBT and PBT. Also, the authorities have released the MAT 2023 application form in online mode at - mat.aima.in. This year the MAT online form fee has increased from Rs 1850 to Rs 1900. Candidates can fill MAT application form 2023 before the deadline.

MAT 2023 will be conducted in all three modes - computer-based mode (CBT), paper-based mode (PBT), and remote proctored internet-based test (IBT). The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) PBT 2023 will be conducted on February 19 whereas MAT CBT will be held on February 26 and March 4. Further, MAT IBT will be conducted on February 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25.

MAT 2023 February Session Dates for IBT

MAT IBT Registration Last Day MAT IBT Admit Card MAT IBT Exam February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 11, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 12, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 18, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 19, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 25, 2023

MAT 2023 February Session Dates for PBT

Events PBT Dates MAT application last date February 14, 2023 MAT admit card date February 15, 2023 MAT exam February 19, 2023

MAT 2023 February Session Dates for CBT

Events CBT 1 Dates CBT 2 Dates Last date to apply for MAT February 21, 2023 February 27, 2023 MAT admit card February 24, 2023 March 2, 2023 MAT exam February 26, 2023 March 4, 2023

How To Fill MAT Application Form 2023 for February Session?

AIMA has also opened the registration window. Interested candidates can apply in online mode. They can apply for the exam by visiting the official website. Check below the steps to apply for MAT CBT, PBT and IBT -

1st Step - Go to the AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - Click on the fresh registration option.

3rd Step - Enter personal information and click on submit tab.

4th Step - Verify phone number using the OTP received.

5th Step - Click on the MAT application form and fill it.

6th Step - Upload passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

7th Step - Pay the application fee and click the submit tab.

Also Read: National Education Policy 2020 To Encourage Critical Thinking and Creativity, Says President Droupadi Murmu