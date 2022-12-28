National Education Policy 2020 To Encourage Critical Thinking and Creativity, Says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Addressed Students: As per the recent updates, the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a function organized as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad. Mostly, she emphasised on the importance of value education for children to make them good citizens. In her address, she expressed faith that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will encourage critical thinking and creativity.

Tweet of President of India

The President said that education is the foundation upon which a nation is built. It is the key to unlocking the full potential of every individual. Check her tweet below -

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad. She inaugurated a photo exhibition on 'Hyderabad Liberation Movement' showcasing contributions of regional freedom fighters. https://t.co/wzrrdr7RC1 pic.twitter.com/5DfYXljQ78 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 27, 2022

Value Education Should Be Included In Curriculum

President of India stated - "I say everywhere that value education should be added in our curriculum, our system, our syllabus." If value education is imparted from the beginning, it will help in ushering in a good society, she said. She also responded to queries from the students on different topics related to education. Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others were present on the occasion.

NEP 2020 Implementation

In her speech, she expressed confidence that the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 will create a learner-centric education system to foster critical thinking and creativity. This shift in focus will not only benefit the students as individuals but will also contribute to the overall progress and development of the nation, she said.

Age of the Internet and Social Media

She also stated that in the age of internet and social media, where the attention span of students is getting shorter and communication is limited to a certain number of characters, students must read as this skill would help them through the rest of their life. She urged that students must develop a habit for reading, which would help them gain a wider perspective on life.

