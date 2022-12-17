MAT 2022 Registration Deadline Extended for IBT Till Dec 21, apply at mat.aima.in

MAT IBT Registration 2022: As per the media updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the registration last day for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 for the Internet-Based Test (IBT). Those willing to appear in the entrance exam must register for MAT IBT till December 21 at mat.aima.in. While filling up MAT registration form 2022 for IBT, candidates have to pay fee of Rs 1850.

Candidates must keep in mind that they will not be allowed to edit the MAT registration form 2022 after submission. Only those candidates who will complete the form and submit it will be issued MAT IBT admit card 2022. As per the schedule, AIMA MAT will be conducted on December 24, 2022 for IBT.

MAT Registration 2022 for IBT - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for MAT 2022 IBT?

Candidates can apply for AIMA MAT IBT only in online mode. Therefore, they will have to visit the official website - mat.aima.in to fill up AIMA MAT application form. They can go through the steps to know how steps to register for MAT IBT Dec session 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the hompage, click on - Fresh Candidate to create New Log In - IBT.

3rd Step - Fill up all the specified details and submit the same.

4th Step - Now, login with the generated credentials.

5th Step - Enter all the asked details, upload images and pay the registration fees.

6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

MAT Admit Card 2022 for IBT

Once the registration window closes, AIMA will issue the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) on December 22 for IBT. They will be able to download the MAT IBT admit card 2022 in online mode at the official website. They will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam without MAT admit card. As per the MAT exam schedule, the IBT exam will be conducted on December 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift is from 4 to 6.30 pm.

