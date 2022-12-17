SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Exam Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

SNAP 2022: Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 Phase 2 exam tomorrow- December 18, 2022. The SNAP will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from 2 pm to 3 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam have to carry the SNAP 2022 Admit card along with valid ID Proof. Apart from this, candidates are required to adhere to the strict exam-day guidelines.

As per the SNAP 2022 exam pattern, it will be of a 1-hour duration. The question paper will consist of 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Students are advised to reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. As a COVID-19 protocol, they have to download the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app on their mobile phone.

SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Schedule

Event Date SNAP Phase 2 Exam December 18, 2022 (2 PM to 3 PM) SNAP Phase 2 Result January 10, 2022

SNAP 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 Phase 2 are required to follow the official guidelines. The SNAP 2022 Phase 2 exam is due on December 18, 2022. Candidates must go through these guidelines-

Candidates must carry a coloured printout of the SNAP 2022 Admit card.

The Admit card must be stamped by an invigilator in the SNAP test centre.

They have to carry valid ID Proof along with the admit card- PAN card, Aadhar card, License, etc.

There is no provision for change in the examination centre.

For the identification process, photographs of the candidates will be taken at the SNAP examination centre.

Candidates are prohibited from carrying cameras, calculators, laptops, mobile phones, beepers or similar electronic gadgets, digital diaries, or any piece of paper inside the SNAP test centre.

Those who do not follow the instructions of the invigilator will be disqualified.

Candidates have to carry their own sanitiser, gloves, and transparent water bottle to the exam centre.

The "Candidate Roll Number and Lab Number" map will not be displayed at the test centre. However, it will be provided separately to the candidates at the entrance of the SNAP 2022 examination centre.

