SLAT 2023: Application Commence at set-test.org, Check Exam Schedule Here

SLAT Exam 2023: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has started the admission process for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test to be held in the year 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam latest by April 12, 2023. Application forms are available on the online portal - set-test.org.

As per the latest schedule uploaded on the official website, the SLAT exam will be organized on May 6 and May 14, 2023. The law exam is conducted on two different dates. Eligible candidates must enter the correct details during the online application process.

How to Apply for SLAT Exam 2023

Eligible candidates who are interested in pursuing Law programmes can fill out the registration forms at set-tet.org. Given below are some steps to successfully apply online for the SLAT 2023 exam.

Visit the online page set-test.org

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab

On the screen, click on the registration form

Enter all the important details as no changes will be entertained once the registration form is submitted

Upload all the requested documents in the application form

Make the application fee payment for SLAT Exam 2023

Submit and download the form

Keep a photocopy of the application form for further reference

SLAT Exam 2023 Details

The Symbiosis Law Entrance Exam 2023 will happen in an online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As mentioned on the official portal, the exam will have a total of 60 multiple-choice questions involving 5 various sections such as Legal and Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge.

The scores of the SLAT exam will be accepted by four Symbiosis Law Schools (SLSs) for admission to different law programmes like BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes. Law aspirants can submit the SLAT registration fee both in online and offline modes. The SLAT 2023 registration fee is Rs. 1950 per test.

Further, applicants will also have to submit a demand draft (DD) from any bank in favour of the “Symbiosis Test Secretariat” which will be payable at Pune. Candidates will be shortlisted for the writing ability test (PI-WAT) / Studio test and personal interaction (ST-PI) based on their respective Entrance Test marks.

