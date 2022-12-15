MAT Admit Card 2022 (Today): Download AIMA CBT 2 Hall Ticket for Dec Session at mat.aima.in

MAT Admit Card 2022: As per the schedule provided on the official website, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for CBT 2 today in online mode. Registered candidates can download the MAT CBT 2 admit card in online mode at - mat.aima.in. They will have to use their email id, date of birth, and password to download MAT admit card 2022 for CBT 2.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card of MAT till the day of the examination. It is mandatory to carry MAT CBT 2 admit card while going for exam or else candidates will not be allowed to appear for it. The Management Aptitude Test for CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2022 (Saturday).

MAT Admit Card 2022 for CBT 2 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Download MAT Admit Card 2022 for CBT 2?

Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket of MAT only in online mode. The officials will not send MAT CBT 2 admit card 2022 in any other mode. They can check below the steps to know how to download MAT admit card for CBT 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - MAT Admit Card link for CBT 2.

3rd Step - A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - In the login tab, enter email ID, date of birth and password.

5th Step - The CBT 2 MAT admit card for Dec exam will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take at least two printouts of the same.

What After Downloading MAT Admit Card 2022 for CBT 2?

As soon as the candidates download the admit card of MAT 2022, they must go through the details mentioned on it. As per the past trends, it is expected that MAT admit card 2022 will likely to have the following details - name of the candidate, date of birth, registration number, photograph, signature, exam day, exam time, exam city, address and exam day guidelines.

After checking the details, if they find any error/discrepancy in MAT 2022 admit card for CBT 2, they must contact the officials for rectification. They can send an email to matpbt@aima.in or contact on - 8130338839, 9599030586 or 011-47673020. Once the corrections have been made in AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card, candidates must download the same from the official website.

