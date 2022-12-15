TISSNET 2023: Registrations and Applications Commence at tiss.edu, Get Direct Link Here

TISSNET 2023: Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has commenced the TISSNET 2023 Registration process today. Candidates interested in applying for the TISSNET 2023 exams can visit the official website to register and apply. According to the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to complete the TISSNET 2023 Registrations is January 15, 2023.

TISSNET 2023 is conducted for admissions to the PG programmes offered in the institution. Candidates eligible for the TISSNET 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website of TISS Mumbai to complete the registration and application process.

TISSNET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - tiss.edu. Candidates can also apply for TISSNET 2023 through the direct link available here.

TISSNET 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

Who can Apply?

TISSNET 2023 is a postgraduate entrance test. Hence, candidates who have completed 3 or 4-year bachelor's Degree programmes from any recognized institution are eligible to apply for the TISSNET 2023 entrance exam.

How to Apply for TISSNET 2023 Exams

The TISSNET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the TISSNET 2023 exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the TISSNET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the TISSNET 2023 Admission link

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the online registration process

Step 4: Login using the registration link and fill in the online application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

About TISSNET 2023 Exams

TISSNET 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to February 28, 202. The exam is computer-based consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions for a duration of 1 Hour 40 Minutes. Those who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible to appear for Stage 2 of the Online Assessment Process.

