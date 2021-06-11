Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for MDL Jobs @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has published the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.
A total of 1388 vacancies are available for various trade such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Store Keeper and others .
More details on MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary are given below:
Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification
Mazagon Dock Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 04 July 2021
Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details
Non Executive - 1388 Posts
|
Trade
|
Current Vacancies
|
Backlog Vacancies
|
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Skilled ID-I
|
AC. Ref Mechanic
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
03
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
05
|
Compressor Attendant
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
02
|
01
|
05
|
Carpenter
|
07
|
01
|
21
|
09
|
39
|
01
|
03
|
0
|
81
|
Chipper Grinder
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
02
|
07
|
02
|
13
|
Composite Welders
|
09
|
11
|
31
|
13
|
68
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
132
|
Diesel Crane Operator
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
05
|
Diesel cum Motor Mechanic
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
04
|
Jr. Draughtsman
|
05
|
04
|
13
|
05
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54
|
Electrician
|
20
|
16
|
47
|
20
|
101
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
204
|
Electronic Mechanic
|
03
|
01
|
08
|
06
|
34
|
01
|
0
|
02
|
55
|
Fitter
|
10
|
11
|
25
|
11
|
62
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
119
|
Jr. Q.C. Inspector (Mechanical)
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Gas Cutter
|
04
|
02
|
09
|
03
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
38
|
Machinist
|
03
|
03
|
06
|
03
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Millwright Mechanic
|
0
|
01
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Painter
|
06
|
09
|
21
|
10
|
50
|
02
|
0
|
02
|
100
|
Piper Fitter
|
12
|
13
|
32
|
14
|
69
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
140
|
Rigger
|
08
|
0
|
16
|
08
|
32
|
0
|
240
|
0
|
88
|
Structural Fabricator
|
10
|
05
|
26
|
11
|
73
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
125
|
Store Keeper
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
10
|
Utility Hand
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
03
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
14
|
Planner Estimator
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
01
|
04
|
08
|
Paramedics
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
Semi-Skilled ID II
|
Utility Hand
|
12
|
14
|
30
|
13
|
66
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
135
|
Total
|
112
|
93
|
293
|
132
|
694
|
08
|
38
|
18
|
1388
Eligibility Criteria for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts
Educational Qualification
Ref. Mechanic - Passed SSC or equivalent examination conducted by a Board recognised by the Government and National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning” /Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/ Mechanic (Central Air Conditioning Plant, Industrial cooling and Package Air conditioning)/ Mechanic (Cold storage, Ice plant and Ice candy plant).
Compressor Attendant - Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act. The candidates who have passed SSC & NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and worked in MDL/ Shipbuilding Industry as a Compressor Attendant for minimum one year may apply for the post of Compressor Attendant. However, the experience certificate should be certified by their Personnel Dept
Carpenter - Passed VIII std and the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood)
Chipper Grinder - SSC and NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly. However, the experience certificate should be certified by the Personnel Dept.
For other posts, check detailed notice
Age Limit
18 to 38 years
Selection Criteria for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of
- Written Test
- Experience in Shipbuilding Industry
- Trade Test
How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2021
- Log on to MDL website https://mazagondock.in
- Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive
- Click on Non- Executive Tab
- Register by filling up relevant details & click on “Submit” button.
- Click on the validation link sent on email.
- Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”
- Select the job under Non-Executive Tab & view the “Eligibility Criteria”
- While applying, candidate should have the scanned copy of recent passport size colour photograph, their signature & other relevant Certificates in JPEG format.
- Read the instructions carefully and fill up all the details in the Online Application Form.
- Candidates may enter ‘NA’ in the mandatory fields not applicable to them
- Check preview of the Application form and make corrections, if any. Any changes in the application form need to be edited before clicking on “Submit”.
- Candidate belonging to General/ OBC /EWS category are required to pay the application fees of ` 100/-. Detail instructions for payment of processing fees may be referred at Para-16. (Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Persons With Disability)/ ExServiceman are exempted from such payment of processing fee.)
- Click on “Home” tab and ensure your application submission status to be “Successfully Submitted”.
- Take a print of your application form with unique registration no. on or before the last date of application for future reference. Option for printing of application form will not be available after the last date of application