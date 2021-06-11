Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for MDL Jobs @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has published the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.

A total of 1388 vacancies are available for various trade such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Store Keeper and others .

More details on MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary are given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 04 July 2021

Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details

Non Executive - 1388 Posts

Trade Current Vacancies Backlog Vacancies SC ST OBC EWS UR SC ST OBC Total Skilled ID-I AC. Ref Mechanic 01 0 0 01 03 0 0 0 05 Compressor Attendant 0 0 0 0 02 0 02 01 05 Carpenter 07 01 21 09 39 01 03 0 81 Chipper Grinder 0 0 0 0 02 02 07 02 13 Composite Welders 09 11 31 13 68 0 0 0 132 Diesel Crane Operator 0 01 01 01 02 0 0 0 05 Diesel cum Motor Mechanic 0 0 01 01 02 0 0 0 04 Jr. Draughtsman 05 04 13 05 27 0 0 0 54 Electrician 20 16 47 20 101 0 0 0 204 Electronic Mechanic 03 01 08 06 34 01 0 02 55 Fitter 10 11 25 11 62 0 0 0 119 Jr. Q.C. Inspector (Mechanical) 0 01 01 01 10 0 0 0 13 Gas Cutter 04 02 09 03 20 0 0 0 38 Machinist 03 03 06 03 13 0 0 0 28 Millwright Mechanic 0 01 02 01 06 0 0 0 10 Painter 06 09 21 10 50 02 0 02 100 Piper Fitter 12 13 32 14 69 0 0 0 140 Rigger 08 0 16 08 32 0 240 0 88 Structural Fabricator 10 05 26 11 73 0 0 0 125 Store Keeper 0 0 02 01 06 0 0 01 10 Utility Hand 01 0 01 0 03 02 01 06 14 Planner Estimator 01 0 0 0 02 0 01 04 08 Paramedics 0 0 0 0 02 0 0 0 02 Semi-Skilled ID II Utility Hand 12 14 30 13 66 0 0 0 135 Total 112 93 293 132 694 08 38 18 1388

Eligibility Criteria for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Educational Qualification

Ref. Mechanic - Passed SSC or equivalent examination conducted by a Board recognised by the Government and National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning” /Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/ Mechanic (Central Air Conditioning Plant, Industrial cooling and Package Air conditioning)/ Mechanic (Cold storage, Ice plant and Ice candy plant).

Compressor Attendant - Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act. The candidates who have passed SSC & NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and worked in MDL/ Shipbuilding Industry as a Compressor Attendant for minimum one year may apply for the post of Compressor Attendant. However, the experience certificate should be certified by their Personnel Dept

Carpenter - Passed VIII std and the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood)

Chipper Grinder - SSC and NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly. However, the experience certificate should be certified by the Personnel Dept.

For other posts, check detailed notice

Age Limit

18 to 38 years

Selection Criteria for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of

Written Test Experience in Shipbuilding Industry Trade Test

How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2021