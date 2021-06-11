Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for MDL Jobs @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has published the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.

Created On: Jun 11, 2021 23:47 IST
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has published the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.

A total of 1388 vacancies are available for various trade such as AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Store Keeper and others .

More details on MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary are given below:

Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification

Mazagon Dock Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 04 July 2021

Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details

Non Executive - 1388 Posts

Trade

Current Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies

 

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Skilled ID-I

AC. Ref Mechanic

01

0

0

01

03

0

0

0

05

Compressor Attendant

0

0

0

0

02

0

02

01

05

Carpenter

07

01

21

09

39

01

03

0

81

Chipper Grinder

0

0

0

0

02

02

07

02

13

Composite Welders

09

11

31

13

68

0

0

0

132

Diesel Crane Operator

0

01

01

01

02

0

0

0

05

Diesel cum Motor Mechanic

0

0

01

01

02

0

0

0

04

Jr. Draughtsman

05

04

13

05

27

0

0

0

54

Electrician

20

16

47

20

101

0

0

0

204

Electronic Mechanic

03

01

08

06

34

01

0

02

55

Fitter

10

11

25

11

62

0

0

0

119

Jr. Q.C. Inspector (Mechanical)

0

01

01

01

10

0

0

0

13

Gas Cutter

04

02

09

03

20

0

0

0

38

Machinist

03

03

06

03

13

0

0

0

28

Millwright Mechanic

0

01

02

01

06

0

0

0

10

Painter

06

09

21

10

50

02

0

02

100

Piper Fitter

12

13

32

14

69

0

0

0

140

Rigger

08

0

16

08

32

0

240

0

88

Structural Fabricator

10

05

26

11

73

0

0

0

125

Store Keeper

0

0

02

01

06

0

0

01

10

Utility Hand

01

0

01

0

03

02

01

06

14

Planner Estimator

01

0

0

0

02

0

01

04

08

Paramedics

0

0

0

0

02

0

0

0

02

Semi-Skilled ID II

Utility Hand

12

14

30

13

66

0

0

0

135

Total

112

93

293

132

694

08

38

18

1388

Eligibility Criteria for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Educational Qualification

Ref. Mechanic - Passed SSC or equivalent examination conducted by a Board recognised by the Government and National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning” /Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/ Mechanic (Central Air Conditioning Plant, Industrial cooling and Package Air conditioning)/ Mechanic (Cold storage, Ice plant and Ice candy plant).

Compressor Attendant - Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act. The candidates who have passed SSC & NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and worked in MDL/ Shipbuilding Industry as a Compressor Attendant for minimum one year may apply for the post of Compressor Attendant. However, the experience certificate should be certified by their Personnel Dept

Carpenter - Passed VIII std and the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood)

 Chipper Grinder - SSC and NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly. However, the experience certificate should be certified by the Personnel Dept.

For other posts, check detailed notice

Age Limit

18 to 38 years

Selection Criteria for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of

  1. Written Test
  2. Experience in Shipbuilding Industry
  3. Trade Test

How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2021

  1. Log on to MDL website https://mazagondock.in
  2. Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive
  3. Click on Non- Executive Tab
  4. Register by filling up relevant details & click on “Submit” button.
  5. Click on the validation link sent on email.
  6. Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”
  7. Select the job under Non-Executive Tab & view the “Eligibility Criteria”
  8. While applying, candidate should have the scanned copy of recent passport size colour photograph, their signature & other relevant Certificates in JPEG format.
  9. Read the instructions carefully and fill up all the details in the Online Application Form.
  10. Candidates may enter ‘NA’ in the mandatory fields not applicable to them
  11.  Check preview of the Application form and make corrections, if any. Any changes in the application form need to be edited before clicking on “Submit”.
  12. Candidate belonging to General/ OBC /EWS category are required to pay the application fees of ` 100/-. Detail instructions for payment of processing fees may be referred at Para-16. (Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Persons With Disability)/ ExServiceman are exempted from such payment of processing fee.)
  13.  Click on “Home” tab and ensure your application submission status to be “Successfully Submitted”.
  14.  Take a print of your application form with unique registration no. on or before the last date of application for future reference. Option for printing of application form will not be available after the last date of application

FAQ

What is MDL Skilled Gr-I Salary ?

Rs. 17000- 64360

What is Semi Skilled Salary ?

Rs. 13200-49910

What is the last date for MDL Application Form ?

5 July 2021
