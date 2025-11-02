MBOSE HSSLC Routine 2026: Download OFFICIAL Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam Date PDF; Check Exam Timings

MBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially published the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 on its official website – mbose.in. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations can now check and download the detailed timetable in PDF format for Class 12 (HSSLC). As per the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Date 2026, the Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to March 13, 2026. The board has instructed that examination halls will open at 9:30 AM, and question papers will be distributed by 9:45 AM. The theory examinations for vocational subjects will be conducted for one hour only — from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The Meghalaya Board also clarified that in case any official state or central government announcement or public holiday coincides with the exam dates, the MBOSE Exam Routine 2026 may be revised or rescheduled accordingly. Students are therefore advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website.