MBOSE HSSLC Routine 2026: Download OFFICIAL Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam Date PDF; Check Exam Timings

MBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially published the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 on its official website – mbose.in. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations can now check and download the detailed timetable in PDF format for Class 12 (HSSLC). As per the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Date 2026, the Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to March 13, 2026. The board has instructed that examination halls will open at 9:30 AM, and question papers will be distributed by 9:45 AM. The theory examinations for vocational subjects will be conducted for one hour only — from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
The Meghalaya Board also clarified that in case any official state or central government announcement or public holiday coincides with the exam dates, the MBOSE Exam Routine 2026 may be revised or rescheduled accordingly. Students are therefore advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website.
MBOSE HSSLC Routine 2026
MBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 has been provided in the table below. The duration of the exam has been kept 3 hours, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students are advised to reach the exam centres on time.
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
February 18
|
English
|
February 19
|
MIL / Alternative English
|
February 20
|
Sociology
|
February 23
|
Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technique-IV
|
February 24
|
Vocational Subjects
|
February 25
|
Elective Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|
February 26
|
Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technique-V
|
February 27
|
History / Geology / Accountancy
|
March 2
|
Political Science / Chemistry / Business Studies
|
March 3
|
Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technique-VI
|
March 5
|
Mathematics
|
March 6
|
Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|
March 9
|
Computer Science / Informatics Practices
|
March 10
|
Physical Education
|
March 11
|
Music (Western) / Psychology
|
March 12
|
Anthropology / Statistics
|
March 13
|
Home Science
How To Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Timetable 2026
-
Visit the official website, mbose.in.
-
Click on the “Time Table” link on the homepage.
-
Open the PDF for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam schedule.
-
Review the timetable and download it for reference.
Note - Students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the MBOSE board examinations.
Exam Preparation Tips for MBOSE Class 12 Students
-
Create a study timetable aligned with the MBOSE exam routine and stick to it daily.
-
Revise important topics and practice previous year question papers regularly.
-
Focus on time management during preparation and while writing the exam.
-
Stay healthy and well-rested — avoid last-minute stress or all-night study sessions.
-
Read the question paper carefully before attempting and answer neatly with proper presentation.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation