MBOSE HSSLC Routine 2026: Download OFFICIAL Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam Date PDF; Check Exam Timings

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 2, 2025, 12:10 IST

 The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 on its official website, mbose.in. Class 12 (HSSLC) students preparing for the upcoming board examinations can now access and download the detailed timetable in PDF format. Further information is available in the article below.

MBOSE HSSLC Routine 2026 Out
MBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially published the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 on its official website – mbose.in. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations can now check and download the detailed timetable in PDF format for Class 12 (HSSLC). As per the MBOSE HSSLC Exam Date 2026, the Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to March 13, 2026. The board has instructed that examination halls will open at 9:30 AM, and question papers will be distributed by 9:45 AM. The theory examinations for vocational subjects will be conducted for one hour only — from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The Meghalaya Board also clarified that in case any official state or central government announcement or public holiday coincides with the exam dates, the MBOSE Exam Routine 2026 may be revised or rescheduled accordingly. Students are therefore advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website.

MBOSE HSSLC  Routine 2026 

MBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 has been provided in the table below. The duration of the exam has been kept 3 hours, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students are advised to reach the exam centres on time.

Dates

Subjects 

February 18

English

February 19

MIL / Alternative English

February 20

Sociology

February 23

Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technique-IV

February 24

Vocational Subjects

February 25

Elective Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

February 26

Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technique-V

February 27

History / Geology / Accountancy

March 2

Political Science / Chemistry / Business Studies

March 3

Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technique-VI

March 5

Mathematics

March 6

Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 9 

Computer Science / Informatics Practices

March 10

Physical Education

March 11

Music (Western) / Psychology

March 12

Anthropology / Statistics

March 13

Home Science

How To Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Timetable 2026

  • Visit the official website, mbose.in.

  • Click on the “Time Table” link on the homepage.

  • Open the PDF for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam schedule.

  • Review the timetable and download it for reference.

Note - Students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the MBOSE board examinations.

Exam Preparation Tips for MBOSE Class 12 Students

  1. Create a study timetable aligned with the MBOSE exam routine and stick to it daily.

  2. Revise important topics and practice previous year question papers regularly.

  3. Focus on time management during preparation and while writing the exam.

  4. Stay healthy and well-restedavoid last-minute stress or all-night study sessions.

  5. Read the question paper carefully before attempting and answer neatly with proper presentation.

